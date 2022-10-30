Five key stats from Colorado’s loss to Arizona State

Usually, we just examine just one key stat. In fact, this season has been quite hard to find key statistics for the one-win Colorado Buffaloes.

However, there was plenty to talk about after a 42-34 loss to Arizona State on Saturday. Colorado showed some fight late in the game and even down 18 in the third quarter, the Buffs clawed back into the game and gave the few fans remaining at Folsom Field a somewhat-enjoyable fourth quarter.

It wasn’t a victory of course, but there were a few bright spots for a now 1-7 team.

As the dust settles, here are five key stats from the Buffs’ loss to the Sun Devils.

557

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Xazavian Valladay (1) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

557: That is the TOTAL number of offensive yards Arizona State compiled on Saturday. For perspective, the Sun Devils came in averaging just 353.6 yards per game.

222

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Sanford rolled with JT Shrout once again with Owen McCown hurt. The former Tennessee QB wasn’t spectacular, but he threw for 222 yards and a pair of scores on a 13-of-34 clip.

However, the 222 yards is the most Shrout has thrown for the entire season, and just the second time he has eclipsed 200 yards.

246

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 29: Jordyn Tyson #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with offensive lineman Noah Fenske #53 after a second quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field on October 29, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Jordyn Tyson went nuclear on Saturday. He had 246 yards total. To break it down, he had 131 yards on four punt returns, including an 88-yard score.

.@tyson_jordyn WITH AN 88-YARD PUNT RETURN 🤯 6th longest in school history!! 📺 https://t.co/thWFmshpXE pic.twitter.com/vGcasSi8Rv — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) October 30, 2022

Then, he led the team in receiving yards with 115 on five catches and a score, which was a 58-yard heave from Shrout.

435

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs’ defense got ripped apart by the Sun Devils’ passing game. Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet tossed for 435 yards and three scores on a 32-of-43 clip.

34!!!!!!

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford Jr. during the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, it was a loss. However, Colorado scored 34 points, which is by far the most points it has scored all season long. The Buffs came in averaging just 13.7 points a game.

This was their first time scoring 30 or more, and the first time all year that the Buffs even scored more than 20.

