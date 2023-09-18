Five key remarks from Kirk Ferentz following Western Michigan win

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a perfect 3-0 as they shift the calendar into Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes improved to that mark with a 41-10 win over Western Michigan. In the win, Iowa got a number of strong performances.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes were their typical stingy selves after surrendering a couple of chunk plays early.

Offensively, Iowa overcame a slow start and turned the frustrating beginnings into the best day its had on the ground in several seasons.

Afterwards, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to share his thoughts on the Hawkeyes’ victory. Here’s five quotes from coach Ferentz that stuck out afterwards.

Iowa's slow start

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

After scoring on each of its first two possessions versus Utah State and Iowa State, the Hawkeyes really struggled to get going against Western Michigan.

Senior quarterback Cade McNamara threw an interception on the game’s opening possession as he tried to feed a pass into double coverage intended for sixth-year Hawkeye receiver Nico Ragaini. Then, Iowa punted on its next possession before sophomore Drew Stevens missed a 41-yard field goal on its third possession.

It allowed Western Michigan to jump in front 7-0 to start and then 10-7 subsequently.

Ferentz shared his thoughts on the slow start.

I’m just glad we got it going. We were so slow at the beginning there. It’s the ebb and flow of the season. It’s hard to read too much into any one game. We’ll probably have more games like this and probably some more like the ones before it. It’s the ebb and flow. What counts is your response. How do you maneuver through those things? Happy to see that today and happy to see the run game get started a little bit. That’s a good thing.

Navigating adversity with QB Cade McNamara

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

McNamara appeared in 21 games and started 16 while with Michigan. That included leading Michigan to a 2021 Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth.

With Iowa’s 3-0 start to 2023, McNamara improves to a 16-3 record as a starting quarterback.

Still, it’s obvious that Iowa needs the passing game to improve. How do the Hawkeyes balance trusting his experience and coaching McNamara to press less?

Ferentz discussed their approach with McNamara.

It’ll come. He’ll be OK. I’m totally confident in that. He’s just — kind of the point I was making about Jermari — when you miss practice time, it’s hard. He’s done it. I mean, he’s got a resume. But, when you miss time, it’s just not the same. I don’t care what position you play, it’s just not the same. The good news is he did more last week than he’s done any time since the injury back in camp, and, to me, it’s just a matter of time. But, also he just…you know, I quit golf a million years ago and did everybody a favor. But, I do know you’ve got to let the club do the work in golf. That’s one thing you’ve got to learn, and I never quite got that concept down. So if he just relaxes and plays, he’ll be fine.

Rise of the run game

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Junior running back Leshon Williams eclipsed the century mark for the first time in his Iowa career, tallying 145 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Freshman running back Kamari Moulton added 50 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs. As a team, it was Iowa’s best day rushing the football since the Hawkeyes registered 206 rushing yards against Kent State in September of 2021.

Iowa finished with 254 rushing yards. Ferentz commented on why the run game has progressed from Week 1 to Week 3.

I’ve been consistent in saying just execution is such a big part of it. Then you have to have the potential to execute, too. The one thing about this year, it’s a little bit more realistic to think that we can maybe start playing the way we like to play or have liked to play in the past. The last two years, we’ve had our challenges up front. We’re not there yet. We’re certainly a more mature group overall, physically but also mentally up front. Then, I’m anxious to see the film, so, yeah, execution was a little bit better today. It was a tricky preparation, so a lot of credit to our guys. The staff did a good job giving them a good plan, and the backs ran hard. Tight ends have to block. The receivers have been doing a good job blocking. If we’re going to have all of us on an offensive football team, that’s going to be a big part of it. I would say it’s a more realistic expectation because of the maturity the guys have up front right now.

The defense's turnaround

IO(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa surrendered an explosive, 64-yard touchdown early. Western Michigan tacked on another nine-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a field goal and a 10-7 lead.

From that point forward, though, Iowa forced six punts, a turnover on downs and came away with a fumble recovery that set up a Hawkeye score. The Hawkeyes surrendered just 35 yards of total offense after halftime.

What did they fix? What changed?

It just felt a lot better, obviously. But when you give up big plays, it’s just there’s something psychological about it. If you’re good enough to create a few of those, it’s a big thing, too. Speaking of Penn State, I remember giving up a big play, and I thought it was not a good (sign). It was an auspicious beginning back in ’09, and then we came through it. But, it’s hard to be a good defensive team if you give up big plays. We’re a victim of it. Good plans on their part. Looked like we’d never seen a quarterback keeper, and that’s not very good. Sometimes guys get a little bit eager, they get a little bit anxious, maybe they’re peeking where they shouldn’t be peeking. That’s a big part of playing defense, or any position out there, is you’ve got to have the discipline to take care of your spot first. And then, if you can help out somewhere else, do it. I think we were guilty of that a couple times today. Hopefully we’ll learn from this a little bit and move on.

On the 3-0 start, being the Big Ten West's only undefeated team

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa is 3-0 to start the season for the 11th time in the Kirk Ferentz era. They are also the only undefeated team left in the Big Ten West.

Does it mean anything at this point?

We’re 0-0 in the West — but I’d much rather be 3-0 right now — believe me, I’m not minimizing that. That is the goal to win every time you go out there. I’m just happy to be .500 career-wise now against Western Michigan. I don’t know if you guys can pile it on there. That hasn’t exactly been a great series for me to be involved. I’m happy to be where we’re at. Tomorrow will be a great opportunity to see some things we can get better at, and we’re going to have to. It was like last week, we’re walking into a tough environment. We’re going into another one and playing a really good football team. We’ll figure that out tomorrow and start working on that. I’m just happy for our guys and happy to be where we are right now.

Iowa travels to No. 7 Penn State for a prime-time kickoff on CBS at 6:30 next Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire