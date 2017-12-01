Five key observations from Redskins' embarrassing loss to Cowboys

DALLAS - The Redskins exited Dallas on Thursday night on the wrong end of a 38-14 loss to the Cowboys in a game that essentially put an end to any real NFL playoff hopes.

The Redskins struggled in all three phases of the game, and mustered very little in response.

Here are Rich Tandler's five key observations from the Redskins' dismal loss to the Cowboys.

1. Injuries Caught Up With Them

The Redskins were holding things together with duct tape and chewing gum on the offensive line with two starters on injured reserve and Trent Williams in and out of the lineup.

But they couldn't make it past the loss of Morgan Moses, who left on a cart in the second quarter. After that the running game largely disappeared and Cousins had little time to throw.

Moses had been the one lineman who started every game this season and his loss was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

2. Crowder's Horrible, Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Jamison Crowder had his worst game as a Redskin, seeing a pass go through his hands that ended up getting intercepted.

That play happened inside the Dallas 10-yard line and it spiked a nice drive that was destined to put points on the board. A few plays later, Crowder fumbled an punt return.

That didn't directly lead to Dallas points but it flipped field position and the Cowboys cashed in a couple of possessions later.

To Crowder's credit, he answered every question reporters had for him in the locker room after the game. That's great but it doesn't undo the damage.

3. Defense Continues to Crash

The Cowboys did get some easy points after turnovers but the Redskins defense still continued the slide that started a few weeks ago against the Vikings.

They have allowed 38, 34, 10, and 38 points in their last four games. The 10 was against the Giants and it came with the help of an utterly inept offense.

That's what the Cowboys were for the last month until snapping out of their slump in a big way tonight.

The D has suffered some injuries but they have enough talent left out there to hold teams under 30 on a regular basis.

4. Ready to Play?

There were plenty of fans suggesting that the Redskins weren't ready to play.

I didn't see that as being the case. I think they came out playing well, with some rhythm on offense and effectiveness on defense. But the Crowder drop-interception and fumble just took some life out of them. The punt return for a TD took out what was left. I think that some moments of ineptitude can be confused with poor effort.

That may be a distinction without a difference because the bottom line was still an ugly, costly loss.

5. A Pattern:

The Redskins have had a way of coming up small in big games over the last couple of years.

You can go all the way back to the Monday night game against a terrible Cowboys team in 2015 that they couldn't win. Last year there was the ugly December home loss to the Panthers and then, of course, the loss to the Giants in the season finale.

This year, there was the defeat snatched from the jaws of victory in New Orleans. That loss may have been costlier than the one tonight because it was one that already was in the "W" column. There will be a whole month of games without playoff implications to ponder whether the problem lies with the quarterback, the coach, the injuries, the front office, or some combination of all.

But the questions are worth asking and considering.