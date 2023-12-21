Five items we added to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football Christmas wish list

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin brought a bag full of gifts for Rebels fans when he arrived in Oxford after the 2019 season.

Two 10-win seasons have made their way under the tree, accompanied by a pair of New Year's Six bowl games. There's a limitless supply of entertainment value, too.

But it's polite to give a gift in return, isn't it? Here are five items on Kiffin's Christmas list this holiday season.

Plug-and-play offensive linemen

Ever been gifted the exact same thing from two different relatives who obviously didn't communicate? Kiffin would welcome that scenario along his offensive line, where he has a minimum of two graduating seniors to replace after the Peach Bowl from a unit that often limited Ole Miss' offense this season. The addition of Southern Miss guard Gerquan Scott was a nice start.

Outside of the quarterback position, there is no more widely sought-after transfer portal commodity than established offensive linemen. Kiffin will be hoping to land some before they're sold out. Some depth pieces would be useful, too, if the big guns are unavailable. Injuries to Micah Pettus and Jayden Williams late in the regular season saw Ole Miss cede control of the trenches in its final three games as a makeshift offensive line struggled.

One car seat for dogs (size large)

Juice, Kiffin's pet Labrador retriever, has worked his way into Ole Miss' gameday routine, having learned to fetch the tee when the Rebels kick off. Though Juice has become a vital component of the Ole Miss program's brand identity, he hasn't yet taken his show to a Rebels' road game.

Kiffin said on X, formerly Twitter, that Ole Miss had tried to bring Juice along to the Egg Bowl, only to have Mississippi State declare he wouldn't be allowed in the field. If traveling is now on the agenda for Juice, Kiffin will want to make sure he does it in style and comfort. Milling around the team bus without a designated seat would be offensive to Juice's celebrity.

Quarterbacks

Does Kiffin need a quarterback? Not really, unless Jaxson Dart undergoes an unforeseen change of heart. He's got a pair of talented understudies in Walker Howard and Austin Simmons, too. But has a child with a full bucket of awesome toys ever been dissuaded from requesting even more toys from Santa? Absolutely not.

What seemed like a stable quarterback situation – at least at the top of the depth chart – heading into last offseason didn't stop Kiffin from securing his holiday haul. He's already off and running after former Texas A&M commit Anthony Maddox signed with the Rebels on Wednesday.

PEACH BOWL PREVIEW: Meet Ole Miss football's Peach Bowl opponent: Five things to know about Penn State

Some fit-for-purpose shoes

Kiffin's status as a sneakerhead is well-established. Among his favorites is a pair of custom-designed Nike Air Force 1's that The Grove Collective made available to its members during the summer. But, if Ole Miss is going to persist with its basketball dunking sideline celebration after it scores touchdowns, it might be time for Kiffin to lace up some basketball sneakers that offer him a little bit more support. We wouldn't put it past him to throw down a jam of his own after a particularly well-executed play call.

A subscription to the Grove Collective

We're all familiar with the temptation to take the low-effort route. After all, what do you even buy for your dad who has everything and still wears his leather jacket from 1976? A gift card or just a wad of cash is sometimes the best way to go for both the gifter and recipient. Any donations to the Grove Collective, which raises NIL money for Ole Miss athletics, would help fund Kiffin's transfer portal exploits.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

