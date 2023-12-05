Five intriguing transfer portal players Colorado should target

Once the dust settles from players entering, Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders are expected to heavily recruit the transfer portal once again. The Buffaloes’ biggest need is known by just about everyone: offensive line help.

But, Coach Prime told USA TODAY Sports in an interview that he’s currently “looking for older quarterbacks” to back up Shedeur Sanders. Colorado would also benefit from signing defensive linemen, linebackers and a tight end or two, in my opinion.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of available players in the portal this offseason. Below are five names who I believe Coach Prime and the Buffs should target:

IOL Zeke Correll (Notre Dame)

Syndication: South Bend Tribune

With Van Wells now in the portal, Zeke Correll would be an impressive replacement at center. The 6-foot-3, 306-pound graduate student started in 29 games, including a string of 23 straight, over five years at Notre Dame. Correll’s O-line unit was even named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist this season.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A former four-star prospect, Smith started at left tackle for Indiana this season and received the highest overall individual grade (68.6) on the Hoosiers’ O-line, per Pro Football Focus.

EDGE R.J. Oben (Duke)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Oben was a key member of Duke’s seven-win season, finishing the regular season with six TFLs, five sacks and six QB hits. 247Sports currently ranks Oben as the top-rated edge rusher in the portal.

TE Justin Joly (UConn)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end is another position of need for Colorado with Michael Harrison leaving Boulder.

Since entering the portal, Joly has received offers from Mississippi State, Arizona State, Tennessee and others. The sophomore TE caught 56 passes for 578 yards and two touchdowns this season.

LB Chris Paul Jr. (Arkansas)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Paul, who was named to the Butkus Award 2023 preseason watch list, had a monster year at Arkansas with 74 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs and two sacks. His early transfer portal offers list includes Ole Miss, Auburn, TCU, Missouri, Florida State and others.

