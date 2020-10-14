Five intriguing players who are hard to trust in Week 6 fantasy lineups

From a fantasy lens, dozens and dozens of players being sidelined is already greatly impacting the depth of your league and roster. Starting stars is as justifiable as ever, but I am still here to throw cold water on your optimism on a weekly basis, highlighting a handful of upcoming fantasy busts for the forthcoming slate of games. Let me be clear — I like fun, I prefer to focus on positives and, most of all, do not hate any of these players. I simply believe they will perform below their normal output.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. Rams (-3.5)

Abysmal does not begin to cover Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to the field last Sunday against the Dolphins. Valid skepticism has always existed regarding Garoppolo’s viability as a top quarterback in the NFL; namely questioning if he has the talent to drag his team out of a hole in pivotal situations. Yet at a minimum, his ability to execute a beautifully designed Kyle Shanahan offense has locked him in as a starter — that vanished in Week 5, as an injured Garoppolo sailed numerous passes without the ability to drive on his plant foot.

That has been the focus when analyzing the team’s most recent performance, but equally as concerning is the 49ers’ offensive line dropping to bottom half status in terms of pass blocking. The formula simply is not working as well for the 49ers in 2020 compared to 2019 for a variety of reasons — injuries, a drop in player performance and expected defensive regression, just to name a few. Each of these factors limited Deebo Samuel’s output since his return to the lineup, and Sunday’s matchup against the Rams is unlikely to help. Los Angeles' defense has limited opposing receivers to a combined 133 yards this year, despite playing great passing offenses like the Bills and Cowboys, while ranking as the No. 3 pass defense DVOA. Samuel did receive eight targets last week, totaling just 18 yards with 19 via yards after the catch.

With Aaron Donald disrupting a declining offensive line and collective talent in the secondary to stick with opposing receivers, Samuel’s path to success hinges on big plays. How likely is that to happen for a player in his third game back from foot surgery?

Prediction: 7 targets, 4 receptions and 51 yards

Deebo Samuel has yet to get going since returning from injury and is in for another tough matchup in Week 6. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup vs. Cardinals (-2.5)

The wealth of skill position talent on the Cowboys should elevate Andy Dalton to winning quarterback levels. The question is if Dalton’s talent can keep all three receivers afloat on a weekly basis, to the point we can play each with confidence. This question will likely be answered by matchups, and Michael Gallup’s is not favorable in Week 6. Even with Dak Prescott as his quarterback, Gallup’s lone game over 8.5 fantasy points arrived against the abysmal Seahawks’ defense in Week 3. The downfield star hauled in two miraculous passes from Dalton last week to secure the win, an area where Gallup is among the NFL’s best. As Rich Hribar points out, Arizona is shockingly outstanding at defending those vertical shots, allowing just seven completions of 15-plus yards through five games. Of the Cowboys’ WR trio, Gallup is the one to avoid this week.

Prediction: 5 targets, 3 receptions and 49 yards

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater vs. Bears (+2.5)

On the heels of two straight 20-plus point games, Teddy Bridgewater runs into one of his more difficult matchups of the season. Chicago has not allowed a top 12 scoring QB this season despite facing Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. Bridgewater currently ranks as the QB20 in fantasy points per game. Yes, the Panthers are home favorites, but a total of just 44.5, among the lowest on the slate this week, does not fit the formula for a streaming option. In fact, Bears games this season have averaged a total of 41 points per contest.

