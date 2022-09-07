Five interesting facts about the Texas vs. Alabama game this week
There’s a massive matchup between two historic programs this weekend.
The Longhorns will host the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 10. The Fox and ESPN pre-game shows will be in Austin at the same time in what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd.
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite in this upcoming matchup and are certainly worthy of their No. 1 ranking. Texas is hoping to prove they can compete alongside some of the best players in the country.
There is no shortage of storylines to keep an eye on throughout the game, as Steve Sarkisian and several of his staff members worked under Nick Saban a couple of seasons ago.
James Parks of Sports Illustrated recently released his Alabama vs. Texas preview and it was full of dozens of interesting facts about the upcoming matchup. Here’s a look at five facts that stood out most between the two programs.
Texas is 5-11 all time against No. 1 ranked teams
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Texas is 1-7 when allowing 30-plus points under Steve Sarkisian
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama has won 48 of its last 49 games when scoring a touchdown on the opening drive
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Texas is 4-0 when it wins the time of possession under Steve Sarkisian
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama is 163-9 under Nick Saban when leading at the half
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports