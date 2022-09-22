Five interesting facts ahead of Texas vs. Texas Tech in Week 4
No. 22 Texas is preparing to face Texas Tech in Lubbock for their first road game of the season in Week 4.
The Red Raiders will certainly provide a rowdy environment for the Longhorns, as this could potentially be the last meeting between the two programs before Texas joins the SEC.
Each team enters the matchup with a 2-1 record. Texas fell to No. 1 Alabama by one point in Week 2, while Texas Tech suffered a loss to No. 16 NC State last week.
Texas Tech has not beaten Texas at home since 2008, the infamous Michael Crabtree game where the No. 1 ranked Longhorns lost 39-33. Here’s a look at five interesting facts ahead of the upcoming matchup between the two programs.
72nd all-time meeting between the two programs
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Texas owns the series 54-17
In Lubbock, the Longhorns have gone 22-10
Texas Tech has not beaten Texas at home since 2008
Texas will be the third-straight ranked opponent for Tech
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Red Raiders defeated No. 25 Houston in overtime in Week 1 and lost to No. 16 NC State in Week 2.
Texas enters the matchup as the No. 22 team in the country according to the AP Poll.
Bijan Robinson leads the Big 12 in all purpose yards, scoring, total touchdowns
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Bijan Robinson is averaging 147.67 all purpose yards per game, averaging 12 points per game, and has six total touchdowns.
ESPN's FPI heavily favors Texas in this matchup
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Texas an 80.5% chance to win this game.
Last year these two teams combined for more than 100 points
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Texas defeated Texas Tech 70-35 last year in Austin.