Five insane stats from Wisconsin’s low-scoring win over Dayton

Wisconsin’s 43-42 win over Dayton provided some statistical shocks, but it all ended in a Badger victory.

This was low-scoring Wisconsin basketball on steroids, as neither team could find anything on offense, both struggled from three, and there were long stretches without any scoring.

There are final numbers from this game you simply don’t see in a win, but you might see in a lopsided loss. We will dig into some of those numbers in just a second.

With the win, Wisconsin improved to 4-0 and will meet Kansas tomorrow morning in The Bahamas. Here is a look at five wild stats from the win:

Wisconsin didn't score in the final 3:17...and won!

You read that right. A Steven Crowl free throw gave Wisconsin a 43-39 lead with 3:17 left. They went 0-5 from the field from that point on, and would not score for the remainder of the game. A win is a win!

Wisconsin was 1 for their last 17 from the field

Here is another incredible offensive stat to have in a win. The lone basket in this stretch came on a Tyler Wahl jumper. The defense did its job in the final minutes.

Dayton had more turnovers than made field goals

Wisconsin did their job and then some on the defensive end, forcing the Flyers into 17 turnovers while allowing only 16 made field goals.

The teams combined to go 10-54 from distance

The broadcast crew jokingly asked if this game was being played on a ship (hello, Carrier Classic) and it sure looked that way given the long-distance shooting.

The Badgers only shot 23.7% from the field...and won!

If there is anything to take away from Wednesday, it’s that all wins count the same.

Spin zone!

Spin zone: Wisconsin also forced Dayton into more turnovers (17) than made field goals (16) https://t.co/QVxUr5aB2S — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 23, 2022

Vintage performance

Wisconsin basketball is already in mid-season form. pic.twitter.com/Pl0XO3kFPi — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 23, 2022

A win is a win!

The Wisconsin Basketball patented 5-minute scoring drought is BACK — Joe Rickles (@JoeRickles) November 23, 2022

We want Kansas!

If you don’t like this, you don’t like Wisconsin basketball! @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/SMBjtnvvQG — Thomas Gordon (@ThomasMGordon) November 23, 2022

