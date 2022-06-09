Five initial thoughts regarding QB Carr’s commitment to Notre Dame

What a huge commitment for the Irish. It really hasn’t sunk in how impactful Michigan quarterback CJ Carr joining the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class is but we can’t help but get ahead of ourselves. Here are my five initials thoughts regarding the star signal-caller heading South and joining the Blue and Gold.

Freeman continues to crush recruiting

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s an understatement to say that [autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag] has been crushing it on the recruiting trail. He’s been everything we thought he could be and much more. A solid finish to the 2022 class has been followed up with the stellar 2023 start. As for Carr’s class, he is the third commitment, each of them being a top-200 prospect in the class.

Other’s will follow

There are plenty of example of star players wanting to join other star players. When an elite quarterback commits to a school, running backs want to get hand-offs from them, receivers want to catch passes from them and offensive linemen want to block for them. It remains to be seen who will ultimately join Carr in the 2024 class, but there’s a very good chance we see plenty of high-level prospects joining him.

Missing Moore won’t hurt as much

Detroit King’s Dante Moore throws a pass against DeWitt during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit.

211127 Dewitt Detroit King 069a

The commitment from Carr ensures that if the Irish don’t get a commitment from fellow Mitten State quarterback [autotag]Dante Moore[/autotag], that it won’t sting as much. Sure, it would be great to have a lot of depth heading into the quarterback competition of who replaces Tyler Buchner (I’m assuming he’s named the starter of course), but in the transfer portal era, it’s not typical to have multiple star quarterbacks on your roster. Carr joining the fold gives the Irish a bit of insurance if Moore opts to go elsewhere.

QB is set for the foreseeable future

Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner, center, stands with Ron Powlus III, left, and Steve Angeli during Notre Dame’s spring NCAA college football practice on Thursday, March 17, 2022, inside the Irish Athletic Complex in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Piggy-backing off the last point, the Irish are in a fantastic position in the quarterback room. One of the trio of [autotag]Tyler Buchner[/autotag], [autotag]Drew Pyne[/autotag] or [autotag]Steve Angeli[/autotag] will be a multi-year starter that Carr will have to replace. The good part is that Carr has the potential to be even better than the current quarterbacks on the roster. To me the difference for the Irish has been quarterback play and getting a talent like Carr helps the issue. The position is in good hands going forward.

Sticking it to Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

This is probably the highlight for me. When you factor in that Carr is successful Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr’s grandson, many thought he was a lock to play for his grandfather’s former program. Well, that wasn’t the case as [autotag]Jim Harbaugh[/autotag] has let an elite quarterback slip through state lines. What is their loss, is a big time gain for Notre Dame.

