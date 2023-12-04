Five initial thoughts on Iowa vs. Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

After weeks of speculation and guessing where the Iowa Hawkeyes would be heading for their bowl game, the most trendy pick has become a reality. The Hawkeyes will travel to Orlando, Fla., to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Iowa comes into the game sitting at 10-3 overall after a loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship game. Tennessee enters 8-4 after a small regression this season after a magical 2022 campaign.

The two teams are very different in what they want to do, their identities on offense and defense, and how they want to play the game. It will be a battle of who can force the other to bend the knee and cater to their style first.

With the game nearly a month away, storylines are undoubtedly sure to pop up and become relevant, but here are five initial thoughts on the bowl game between Iowa and Tennessee.

Contrast of styles

The bowl committee stuck two teams on complete opposite ends of the spectrum against each other in this matchup. The stark contrast of offensive styles is going to be fully on display in this game.

Iowa likes to play a slow, methodical, possession-limiting game where the clock is running and the game shortens down. Tennesee is the exact opposite. The Volunteers want to get on the ball and snap it without much time in between plays. They want to score, score fast, and get as many possessions as possible.

A fun test for Iowa's defense

While the final score wasn’t pretty, Iowa’s defense played great against Michigan. They held Michigan to their worst output in a few years under Jim Harbaugh. Two touchdowns were gift-wrapped to Michigan and aside from that, they played stingy defense.

This game is another test for Iowa. While the talent may not be on the level that Michigan has up front, the Tennessee skill players are explosive with rocket-arm Joe Milton leading the way.

Wide receivers Squirrel White and Ramel Keyton have combined for 96 receptions, 1,355 yards, and eight touchdowns. Their output alone in yards and touchdowns nearly matches Iowa’s entire receiving output.

Who's in? Who's out?

A big question in bowl games is who plays and who sits with NFL aspirations. The Hawkeyes have a handful of players heading to the NFL next year that will have a decision to make.

Cooper DeJean, a likely first-round draft pick, is the biggest question mark of this storyline. Does the star defensive back try to come back from a broken leg and play one more time for Iowa or does he call it a career in the black and gold and begin training for the NFL? Both sides make sense and there is no fault in either decision.

Others headed to the NFL include linebacker Jay Higgins, punter Tory Taylor, and defensive back Sebastian Castro. Initial gut instinct tells me that all of them are suiting up and playing for the Hawkeyes in this game, although stranger things have happened.

Reps for young guys

Bowl games are massive for the development of young players. Iowa has been a constant in bowl games and the extra month of practices is crucial in getting young guys more reps in practice and even some live action.

Kaleb Brown, while not overly young, is one who could benefit from this immensely. He has blossomed into Iowa’s top wideout and a month of scheming around him could be huge for next season.

Other young players to keep an eye out for include wide receiver Jacob Bostick, running back Jaziun Patterson, safety Koen Etringer, linebacker Jaden Harrell, and cornerback Deshaun Lee. Some of these guys have repped but could begin to take on a larger workload.

Offensive strategy

How does Iowa handle the offensive game plan for the bowl game? Brian Ferentz is out after the season. Do they give him one more game to call the shots? Or do they begin the transition period and begin to work on a new-look offense?

The latter is what Iowa should do. While it would be nice to win the bowl game, my personal opinion believes development and moving into a new era of Iowa football takes precedence.

