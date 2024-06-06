Northampton v Bath: Our recipe for the perfect Premiership final

Northampton Saints v Bath has all the makings of a classic - Getty Images/Patrick Khachfe

The Gallagher Premiership final between Bath and Northampton Saints has all the makings of a classic.

As my colleague Charlie Morgan notes, it is a match-up riven with more subplots than Game of Thrones from the battle of Fin(n)s (Russell v Smith) to the young pretender Ted Hill taking on the old warrior Courtney Lawes in his last stand and the attacking brain trusts of Lee Blackett and Sam Vesty in the coaching box. Yum, yum. In the stands at Twickenham, a capacity crowd is guaranteed and should provide an electric atmosphere in a clash of two of the biggest but most success-starved of English rugby fanbases (with apologies to Gloucester).

In sport in general, I think there’s an unwritten law stating the greater the sense of anticipation the greater the level of anticlimax, particularly with reference to World Cup finals. So here, Telegraph Sport will attempt to break down the components of what makes a great final.

The Peak-End rule

Our mind is a wholly unreliable witness to past events. As the cognitive scientist Daniel Kahneman proved, we tend to base our memory on the peak and the end of an experience. Whisper it quietly, but the 2003 World Cup final is nowhere near as thrilling on rewatch because the sight and commentary of Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal – both the peak and the end – is seared into the brains of every English supporter who will automatically consider it a classic. Similarly, the Freddie Burns’ drop goal for Leicester saved what had been a tepid 2022 Premiership final against Saracens. Endings matter.

Competitive balance

In order for the ending to matter, the final needs to go down to the wire between two well-matched teams. See the recent Champions Cup final where Toulouse and Leinster slugged it out for 100 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Last year’s Premiership final was the first in six years that had been decided by seven or fewer points and even then, Saracens only pulled clear in the final quarter against Sale Sharks thanks to tries from Elliot Daly and Ivan van Zyl. Blowout finals like Leicester’s 2007 Premiership spanking of Gloucester will be remembered fondly by their fanbase alone. Ideally, you would like the teams to offer different tactical templates. As boxing promoters well know, styles make fights. Again, Toulouse’s Champions Cup victory. Or Harlequins’ 40-38 defeat of Exeter in the 2021 Premiership final.

Narrative

Guilty confession: journalists are drawn to a narrative like bees to a honeypot. We binge on fairytales like Hans Christian Andersen. Stories provide meaning and context that last long after scorelines and statistics fade from the memory. Witness Exeter’s rise from the depths of the national leagues to becoming English champions in 2017. Or Harlequins shedding their coach midseason and going on an extraordinary tear that resulted in their 2021 title after the most exhilarating of all semi-finals against Bristol Bears.

Or Leicester under Steve Borthwick beating his old club Saracens, two years after the Tigers had only escaped relegation by virtue of their opponents’ salary cap breaches. This is not necessarily about good vs evil (although most rugby supporters would probably put Saracens in that latter category), but a champion side who has an added back story is that bit more powerful.

‘The Moment’

Often, but not always, the same as ‘The End’. It is ‘The Moment’ that remains indelibly imprinted in your brain from the final. This is sometimes subjective. I could not stop thinking about Antoine Dupont’s 50-22 (the first one) the whole week after Toulouse’s victory over Leinster, a snapshot that summed up the French scrum-half’s genius which was ultimately the difference between the sides. Similarly, Leicester’s 2007 demolition of Gloucester was symbolised by Alesana Tuilagi sending Ryan Lamb flying like a tailender’s middle stump, footage of which would only appear to exist on the dark web.

Of course, sometimes the narrative entwines with the moment so that Dupont or Wilkinson will always be associated with that particular final. But it is even better when the hero comes from an unlikely source, such as Alex Waller’s winning try for Northampton in 2014 or Burns, Leicester’s back-up fly-half, slotting the decisive drop goal against Saracens.

No red cards

There are a host of statistics that suggest a red card makes a negligible impact on a match’s outcome. Pah. Any final that has a red card will always have an asterisk in my mind as to what might have happened if it had finished 15-a-side. A case in point is last year’s World Cup final. Watching it at the time, I thought it was one of the most epic and intense matches I have ever covered. Now it appears somewhat tarnished by Sam Cane’s red card with the All Blacks falling just one point short. Similarly, the 2013 Premiership final between Leicester and Northampton, the only case of a derby being contested at Twickenham, was marred by Dylan Hartley’s sending off for swearing at Wayne Barnes. In both cases, Barnes was the man in the middle and made the correct decision and this is not a plea for referees to keep their cards in their pocket, merely an observation that a sending off will put a stain on a final like an overflowing cup of tea placed on a piece of mahogany furniture.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.