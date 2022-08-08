Five incoming Freshman that Alabama fans should keep an eye on

Alabama fans have become accustomed to true freshmen having an immediate impact when they arrive on campus. Players like DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa and Will Anderson Jr. all made early contributions during their freshman seasons at Alabama.

During last year’s recruiting cycle, Coach Saban and his staff were able to bring in a top-tier recruiting class. The class was highlighted by some of the nation’s best players like quarterback Ty Simpson, edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander and offensive tackle Tyler Booker.

This year could be difficult for the freshmen to see the field, but it isn’t out of the question. Some positions still have battles like offensive tackle and wide receiver.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at five freshmen that Alabama fans should keep an eye on for the upcoming season.

Jaheim Oatis (DL)

Oatis is built like a starting NFL lineman at 6-foot-5, 342 pounds. He hails from Columbia, Mississippi. At his size, it is hard to see Oatis not contributing during his freshman season. Since arriving on campus, he has lost about 75 pounds. Alabama fans should be excited to see how he performs on the field this upcoming season. In all likelihood, he will be a rotational player along the interior. He should get a good amount of playing time in comparison to other true freshmen.

Jihaad Campbell (LB)

Alabama football-Pete Golding-De'Rickey Wright

Campbell is an interesting last-minute addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. Originally, Campbell was committed to Clemson for over five months. However, the Crimson Tide was able to steer him toward Tuscaloosa. He has a nice blend of twitch and versatility to play either outside or inside linebacker. Regardless, he will likely see the field in an increased capacity. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins compared Campbell to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Kendrick Law (WR)

In years past, Alabama has had a plethora of success at the wide receiver position. This year doesn’t appear to be any different with players like JoJo Earle, JaCorey Brooks, and Traeshon Holden all returning. On the other hand, transfers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell are expected to have large roles on the offensive side of the ball this season. No starters have been announced at the position, so there could be a spot or two up in the air. True freshman Kendrick Law is a player to keep a close eye on. He played fairly well in the spring game and has learned the offensive playbook over the past few months.

Jeremiah Alexander (EDGE)

Alabama has had no shortage of success from edge rushers in years past. It shouldn’t be any different with true freshman Jeremiah Alexander. The native of Alabaster, Alabama can play off the edge or as an off-ball linebacker in the Tide’s 3-4 scheme. Regardless, he should see a lot of playing time with his ability to play multiple spots on Pete Golding’s defense.

Tyler Booker (OL)

The offensive line has been a weak spot as of late for the Crimson Tide. Nonetheless, there is still some elite talent along the offensive front. One of those players is an incoming freshman and IMG Academy alum Tyler Booker. The native of Connecticut played alongside current Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham at IMG Academy two years ago. Both have the potential to be starters at one of the offensive tackle positions. The other tackle spot will be manned by Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen. Booker has played against elite competition and is likely ready to face even more talent at the collegiate level.

