Five ideal landing spots for RB Brian Robinson in 2022 NFL draft

Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson spent most of his collegiate career below RB1 on the depth chart. However, when his time to shine came in the 2021 season, he made the most of it.

In his final season with the Crimson Tide, Robinson had 271 carries for 1,343 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, he also managed to add two receiving touchdowns as well.

Robinson won’t be following in the footsteps of former Alabama running backs preceding him. He won’t be a first-round pick, nor is it a guarantee that he will be drafted on the second night of the annual NFL draft.

It’s likely that he will be selected in a later round, which makes it difficult to project where he will begin his NFL career.

Though he may not enter the league with a starting job, his skills could be utilized by a team looking to add depth.

San Francisco 49ers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are in an awkward situation. The team can compete at a level to get them to the playoffs, but are not considered Super Bowl contenders. Elijah Mitchell is expected to be the team’s RB1 heading into 2022, but adding an Alabama running back to the running back’s room certainly wouldn’t hurt.

New York Jets

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Jets are seeking to bolster an offense that was mostly unproductive in 2021. Michael Carter is set as RB1 and Tevin Coleman is currently listed as RB2. Adding Brian Robinson in a late round provides value for the pick and may give rise to some in-house competition.

New York Giants

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants do have Saquon Barkley, but with his injury history, depth is quite important. The team did bring on speedy running back Matt Breida, but there’s not too much else beyond him. Adding Brian Robinson to this group not only adds depth, but brings in a player with RB2 potential that could pair well with Breida.

Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Texans need a lot of help in a lot of different places. While they can utilize the early picks on dire issues that need resolving, a late pick on Brian Robinson could be very beneficial. Currently the team has Rex Burkhead and David Johnson, two once-great players that have slowed down over the years. Robinson could be a quick fix for the running back position.

Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray and the Arizona cardinals offense is electric. James Conner is the anchor at running back, but the team could use some depth, lacking a true RB2 with Chase Edmonds gone to Miami. Robinson can be the guy to fill the role.

