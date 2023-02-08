Five Huskies score in double-digits as No. 21 UConn beats No. 10 Marquette, 87-72

Feb 7, 2023; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) drives the ball to the basket against Marquette Golden Eagles forward Oso Ighodaro (13) in the first half at XL Center. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season as No. 21 UConn beat No. 10 Marquette 87-72 on Tuesday night.

Newton had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East), who won their third straight game after losing six of eight.

Adama Sanogo added 18 points, while Alex Karaban and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in with 13 for Connecticut, which never trailed.

Tyler Kolek had 17 points to lead Marquette (19-6, 11-3), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Ben Gold and Stevie Mitchell each scored 12.

The Huskies outrebounded Marquette 48-24 and used 21 offensive boards to help them get 27 second-chance points.

UConn opened the game on a 22-6 run, highlighted by a fast-break dunk from Andre Jackson that brought the crowd to its feet. The Huskies made their first four three-point shots, three of them by Hawkins, who had 14 points in the first half.

A hook shot by Sanogo gave UConn its first 20-point lead at 32-12.

A late first-half run by Marquette cut the margin to 43-29, but Alleyne hit a 3-pointer from almost half court to send UConn into the break with a 17-point cushion.

Another three-pointer from Alleyne gave the Huskies a 59-38 lead in the second half.

UConn led by as many as 25 before Marquette went on an 8-0 run to pull within 17. But the Golden Eagles never threatened to get back in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles had won nine of 10. They are trying to win a regular-season conference title after being picked ninth in the preseason poll by the league’s coaches.

UConn: Entered 1-5 against the top five teams in the Big East and 1-3 versus ranked opponents. UConn lost 82-76 at Marquette on Jan. 11 after leading by 11 points in the first half.

UP NEXT

Marquette: At last-place Georgetown on Saturday.

UConn: Will visit No. 23 Creighton on Saturday.