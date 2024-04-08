Five Huskers named to U.S. U21 Women’s National Volleyball Team

Five Nebraska Cornhusker volleyball players have been selected to the United States U21 Women’s National Team. USA Volleyball made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The five Huskers are Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson, Olivia Mauch, Harper Murray, and Bergen Reilly. Assistant Jaylen Reyes will also represent the Huskers as a coach for the team.

All five players have experience with the U.S. National Team. Choboy, Jackson, Murray, and Reilly won a gold medal in the U19 Team at the 2022 Pan American Cup.

The team will train in Anaheim, California, from June 14-22. During that session, 12 athletes will be selected from the 20 invited athletes. The 2024 U21 Women’s NORCECA Continental Championship will take place from June 23 to July 1 in Toronto, Canada.

