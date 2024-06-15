The five huge obstacles Manchester United and Erik ten Hag must surmount in contract talks



After weeks of speculation surrounding the future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, the club’s end-of-season review culminated in the top brass finally electing to stick with the Dutchman rather than bring in a new manager.

Ten Hag endured most of the criticism for United’s extremely poor 2023/24 season that saw the team finish in eighth place in the Premier League, their lowest ever since 1989/90.

For large parts of the campaign, the Red Devils were slammed for their inconsistent performances and results, which often left a lot to be desired.

However, Ten Hag and his players got some respite by winning the FA Cup. The United boss masterminded a brilliant 2-1 win against Manchester City at Wembley to clinch his second major piece of silverware in as many years at Old Trafford.

Before and during their end-of-season review, it’s believed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS kept in touch with the representatives of potential Ten Hag replacements including Kieran McKenna, Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank and Marco Silva. At one point, it looked like Ten Hag was on the brink of being sacked but a combination of factors worked in his favour to ensure he remained in the Old Trafford dugout.

In an incredible turn of events, it’s understood that the 54-year-old is in line for a new two-year deal.

The Telegraph report that United and Ten Hag are hoping to reach a “swift agreement over a new contract”. The newspaper has also revealed five hurdles the two parties must clear during talks before everything is sealed and signed.

Length of contract

This is one issue that may necessitate both parties to make a compromise.

As mentioned, there are discussions about a new two-year deal for Ten Hag and according to The Telegraph, he wants “any new contract to demonstrate a long-term commitment on INEOS’ part”.

Ten Hag expects United to offer him fresh terms that run until 2027 as opposed to just an additional 12 months. It remains to be seen whether Ratcliffe and his associates insist on a break clause in any long-term agreement.

James Ducker states, “The challenge now is to show they are serious about moving forward together after the strain put on their relationship by their courtship of potential replacements. ”

“The situation [INEOS sounding out other managers] undermined Ten Hag’s authority but the goodwill on both sides to move forward must now translate into genuine realignment and debunk the theory the former Ajax coach is merely keeping the seat warm until someone better comes along.”

Transfer control

Since Ten Hag’s appointment in 2022, he has had a big say on transfers. There is a belief that he has an agreement in his contract that allows him a vero on transfers if he does not want the recommendations of the club’s scouting department.

However, the new owners, who have been implementing a “best-in-class” footballing structure, now want United to be led by a head coach rather than a manager.

This arrangement would entail Ten Hag being fully focused on coaching the team while leaving the business of transfers and recruitment in the hands of other experts.

The Telegraph explain, “It is thought there is little chance of Ten Hag being willing to give up influence over recruitment in its entirety, but it remains to be seen if he is open to his so-called “veto” being recategorised as “input”, or something broader that at least gives him a voice in the process, should Ineos seek changes.”

Manager vs. head coach

As mentioned, Ineos are keen on Ten Hag’s official title to change from manager to head coach.

Ducker further says about this particular hurdle, “Ineos favours the idea of a head coach working within a cohesive, high-functioning structure. Any eventual successor to Ten Hag is likely to carry that title rather than the one of manager that the Dutchman currently has.”

“It is not certain Ineos would look to insist on a change of title during contract discussions, but it could encounter resistance on Ten Hag’s part should it do so, given the clear expectations he has around his role at Old Trafford.”

Game model

Back in April, it came out that Ratcliffe and INEOS tasked United’s new technical director Jason Wilcox with the responsibility of coming up with a sustainable game model and style of play that would then be imposed on Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

Against City at Wembley in the FA Cup final, it was suggested that Wilcox influenced Ten Hag’s tactical preparations as he advised the United gaffer to start Bruno Fernandes in a false 9 position. This tweak paid dividends. Fernandes was brilliant in that role and caused the reigning Premier League champions all sorts of problems. The Portugal international registered an assist for Kobbie Mainoo’s winning goal.

On the game model, The Telegraph point out, “This could be the biggest source of tension during talks – and may require the most compromise if negotiations are not to unravel.”

“United’s hierarchy was alarmed at how open and exposed the team were last season. But Ten Hag has long been of the view that the style of play needs to be determined by the manager and is unlikely to take kindly to changes being imposed on him.”

Coaching staff

Ten Hag is thought to be keen on how the composition of his backroom staff.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ten Hag wants United to hand forwards coach Benni McCarthy a new contract to keep him at Old Trafford.

McCarthy is out of contract at the end of the current month.

“Ten Hag values his principal assistants Mitchell van der Gaag, another strong-willed and principled figure, and Steve McClaren, but there was talk during the season of Ineos potentially looking to reshape or add to the manager’s coaching team.”

“This is an area where Ten Hag may be open to recommendations, although there may be difficulties if he felt someone he did not want was being forced on him.”

On Friday, a report from The Athletic claimed that INEOS would like to replace Van der Gaag as Ten Hag’s assistant.

Ten Hag is unlikely to respond positively to such a move and this is an issue that will certainly need to be resolved.







