Five home runs allow T-Birds to obliterate Highclimbers

Apr. 24—BOX SCORE

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 24, HIGHCLIMBERS 2 (5 inn.)

Shelton 000 20 — 2

Tumwater 599 1X — 24

TUM Pitching — Ferguson (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO. Highlights — Haase 4-4, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; La Praim 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Ferguson 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R; Barrett 3-3, RBI, 3 R

Eight extra-base hits in total and a full handful of them leaving the yard was more than enough to give Tumwater a 24-2, five-inning Evergreen Conference victory over Shelton on Wednesday night at home.

Jaime Haase belted two home runs while Ella Ferguson, Sarah Stevens and Avery Sugg all left the yard once. Haase and Marissa La Praim drove in four runs apiece for the Thunderbirds (12-3, 7-1 EvCo). Their Nos. 7-9 hitters combined for eight RBIs on four hits.

Tumwater plated five in the first, nine each in the second and third frames and another in the fourth. Ferguson earned the win in the circle, striking out 11 Shelton batters. The 24 runs scored is a new-season high for the T-Birds.

Tumwater will face Aberdeen in a non-league matchup on Friday before closing the regular season with four straight league games.