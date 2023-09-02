Five hidden plays that helped Notre Dame defeat Tennessee State

Deja vu for Notre Dame football in week one, as they absolutely dominated for the second week in-a-row.

This time it was Tennessee State taking the brunt of an Irish beating, losing in Notre Dame Stadium to a tune of 56-3. It may seem like the game wasn’t ever really in doubt and that is true. That still doesn’t mean that there weren’t some plays that weren’t the big one’s that make an impact on the outcome on Saturday afternoon.

Find out below which plays that won’t stick out in the box score that helped Notre Dame improve to 2-0 early in the 2023 season.

1st quarter, 2:38 left on the clock

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 02: Jordan Botelho #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a sack against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 02, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Impact

The Irish just had a miscue on the kickoff, giving the Tigers prime field position at the Notre Dame’ twelve. Solid coverage on first down brought a second down and defense end Jordan Botelho wanted to say hello. The junior blew the running play up bring up a third-and-long. The Irish would block the field goal attempt two plays later, squashing the Tigers momentum.

2nd quarter, 15:00 left on the clock

Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores in the second quarter against the Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Impact

The Irish needed to flip the field and they went to their big man, Audric Estime. The back ran right through the heart of the Tiger defense for a 50-yard gain. It was a spark that Notre Dame needed after letting Tennessee State think they could hang with them. Oh, and the Irish scored a touchdown a few plays later on a Sam Hartman run.

2nd quarter, 12:22 left on the clock

Impact

Anytime you lose yard on first down, it’s typically a good sign for the defense. That’s what the Irish did, bringing a Tiger wide receiver down behind the line of scrimmage for a 3-yard loss. It would force Tennessee State to stretch the field and safety Ramon Henderson would pick off the pass. The Irish would score another touchdown three plays later, extending their lead to 21-3.

2nd quarter, 0:57 left on the clock

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 02: Jordan Botelho #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a sack against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 02, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Impact

Aided by a 61-yard kickoff return the Tigers are threatening to score again, but the Irish didn’t have any of it. They didn’t break with a first-and-goal from the five, aided by a few false starts, and on third down Botelho again said hello. The end rusher below up the play by sacking the quarterback, plus Tennessee State back. The extra yardage help as they missed the attempt.

4th quarterback, 0:00 left on the clock

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 02: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 02, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Impact

The last play was really the final one Tennessee State had where this game was ever in doubt. It probably was earlier, but that one essentially sealed it. The Irish have been dominant over their first two starts, and they look like one of the best teams in the country.

