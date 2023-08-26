Five hidden plays that helped Notre Dame defeat Navy

It’s not always the big plays that help Notre Dame football win games, there plenty of small plays that make a difference too.

Every game has them, the ones that won’t be shown on highlight shows but still play a big part in the Irish’s outcome. Against Navy, it was an easy win, one that wasn’t nearly as exciting (we can say that in retrospect) as last year’s.

The 2023 season opener saw a much different Notre Dame team, one that is much more experience from all angles. Find out below five plays that helped dictate the Irish’s 42-3 win over Navy.

1st quarter, 12:08 left on the clock

Why

The Irish face their first 3rd-and-long of the year and need 10 yards to keep their opening driving going. Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker calls a great play, having splits on each side, Sam Hartman and Audric Estime in the backfield and gives the ball the the bulldozer. Estime rumbles for 11, moving the chains and giving the offense confidence. They’d convert another 3rd-and-12 later on the drive but this was the one that got the ball rolling and a 7-0 lead a few minutes later.

2nd quarter, 12:29 left on the clock

Why

Although the Irish are already leading 14-0, Navy just avoided their first turnover and are closing in on passing midfield. On 3rd-and-4, the Irish gang tackle full back Daba Fofana for no gain, with Jordan Botelho getting there first. It forces the Middies to punt and four plays later, the Irish find pay dirt and extend their lead to 21-0.

2nd quarter, 8:12 left on the clock

Why

You hate to see injuries on the other side but it is part of the game. The Middies were facing a 3rd-and-2 and quarterback Tai Lavatai found a seam and gained 7-yards. Unfortunately for him, he stayed down and would be replaced by Xavier Arline. Navy would continue to move down the field and into the red zone, but a missed 37-yard field goal kept them off the score board.

3rd quarter, 7:32 left on the clock

Why

The Irish just scored on their opening drive of the second half and have a chance to bury Navy. They face a 3rd-and-5 and finally get home for a sack, Joshua Burnham getting credit for it. It makes the Middies punt from their own end zone, giving Notre Dame the best field position of the day. The Irish would cash in again, scoring their 6th touchdown just a few minutes later to go up 42-0.

4th quarter, 0:00 left on the clock

Dominance from start to finish. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/ULHn2dIT6v — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) August 26, 2023

Why

It’s an exclamation point to the opener, a complete effort that should have Irish fan’s dreaming of what this season could be. This team is very good and could be great, but we won’t know that until later this season. Regardless, this is the kind of win that College Football Playoff-caliber teams have.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire