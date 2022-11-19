Five hidden plays that dictated Notre Dame’s win against Boston College

That was a fun one wasn’t it Irish fans? Notre Dame played their most complete game of the year, throughly dominating Boston College to a 44-0 outcome. It wasn’t just a bunch of scoring plays that dictated this game, there were some that won’t show up on highlight shows that helped the Irish win and these five stood out.

First quarter, 15:00 left on the clock

We see you, Logan Diggs. 👀 Huge gain for the Irish to start things off. 📺 @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/pvylxAB3Vo — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 19, 2022

The Irish want to set the tone for this game and do it right away. Running back Logan Diggs takes the first play of the game, a power run to the right and rumbles for 51 yards. This is exactly what Notre Dame needed to do. Punch Boston College in the mouth immediately and imposing their will. Even though the drive didn’t end with a touchdown the Irish still got three points out of it and an early lead.

First quarter, 8:41 left on the clock

The Irish are up 10-0 and face a third-and-eight. Quarterback Drew Pyne drops back and initially can’t find an open receiver, even though he’s got great protection. He moves up into the pocket as Deion Colzie comes open in front of him and hits the receiver in stride for a 23-yard gain. The Irish would cash in another touchdown three plays later and take a commanding 17-0 lead.

Second quarter, 9:01 left on the clock

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 05: Blake Grupe #99 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts to a missed field goal against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Once again a third down faces the Irish offense, this time needing just four yards to move the chains. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees calls for a passing play, but Pyne can’t find anyone open and scrambles for almost four, after the measurement, he’s short by the length of the football. The Irish end up trying to go for it on fourth-and-short but guard Josh Lugg moves early. Kicker Blake Grupe saves the drive as he drills a 46-yard field goal through the difficult winds to extend the Irish lead to 23-0.

Second quarter, 2:10 left on the clock

THREE different players have scored rushing TDs for @NDFootball! This time, it's Chris Tyree for six. #GoIrish ☘️ 📺 @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/E9i3nCckog — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 19, 2022

This wasn’t what many expected out of a healthy Chris Tyree. The vet of the running back group was expected to shoulder the load, especially if he was healthy. Tyree has been available all season, but the numbers just haven’t been there with his best game coming against UNC. The opportunities haven’t been there either, but today he made the most of them, ripping off a 26-yard run to start the drive. Tyree would finish off the drive three plays later with a 12-yard scoring run to extend the Irish lead to 37-0 right before the half.

Third quarter, 3:07 left on the clock

The Eagles have moved the ball for the first time all game and finally entered the red zone. A third-and-two comes and defensive coordinator Al Golden dials up a cornerback blitz, with Xavier Watts coming off the edge. Watts gets to Emmett Morehead and sacks him for a 9-yard loss. The next play BC has a false start which pushed them back five more yards for a fourth-and-sixteen. Another sack, this time with Jordan Botelho and Justin Ademilola teaming up to take down Morehead preventing the Eagles from scoring and the shutout alive.

