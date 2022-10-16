The five hidden plays that decided Notre Dame’s loss to Stanford

In every game, win or loss, there are plays that aren’t scoring plays that impact the outcome for both sides. For Notre Dame, it wasn’t unfortunately a losing effort but those plays still happened. Find out which five helped change the course of the game for the Irish.

First quarter, 7:59 left on the clock

This start was not what the Irish envisioned, a three-and-out, Stanford scored a touchdown on their opening possession and the Irish had just punted the ball back to the Cardinal. After the drive started like Stanford was going to move the ball again, 15 yards in three plays, defensive end Justin Ademilola and linebacker JD Bertrand sandwiched quarterback Tanner McKee for a fumble. The Irish then forced a punt, which was blocked by linebacker Prince Kollie. It was positive momentum for the defense, even though the offense couldn’t score with a short field.

Second quarter, 15:00 left on the clock

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) and Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (26) combine to tackle Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

This play really had nothing to do with anything the Irish did, but it was big nevertheless. Stanford’s McKee once again looked to go to the air and threw a screen to wide receiver Michael Wilson. The flanker then slipped and fell, behind the line of scrimmage and lost four yards. The Cardinal would punt the ball back to this Irish two plays later.

Second quarter, 1:41 left on the clock

Stanford head coach David Shaw during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

The Irish are struggling on offense and Stanford has driven to Notre Dame’s 28 yard line and is faced the a 4th and two. Cardinal head coach David Shaw is faced with a decision after timeouts by both team, he goes for it. Irish linebacker Jack Kiser “defended” or tackled fullback Shield Taylor and Notre Dame took over. The refs most likely missed the call but it was in the Irish’s favor and prevented Stanford from scoring more.

Third quarter, 8:44 left on the clock

The Irish have just given up a field goal and see their deficit grow to 13-0. They need a spark, some needed to make a play. On the first snap of the drive, Drew Pyne handed to ball off to Logan Diggs, who scampered down the sideline for a 26-yard gain. Just a few plays later the Irish finally find the end zone and close the gap to 13-7.

Fourth quarter, 2:40 left on the clock

STANFORD TAKES DOWN NOTRE DAME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7bE2dEFaQn — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 16, 2022

It was a decision for Stanford head coach David Shaw and after thinking it over, he opted not to try a long field goal and punt the ball. It was the correct one, as he bet on his defense to stop the Irish. They would allow just 15 yards on 6 plays and got the big fourth down stop. This was the game and another disappointment for Notre Dame on the field in 2022.

