There are five new head football coaches in WNC. Here's how we rank the hires.

The start of a football season is an exciting time for fans, players, coaches and administrators. It brings hope and gives fans a chance to see new players and coaches.

There were several coaching changes this offseason for Western North Carolina teams.

Two Mountain 7 teams have a new face in charge this season. Tuscola hired former Tennessee quarterback and alum Jonathan Crompton to replace former coach Chris Brookshire, who resigned in January. East Henderson chose alum and former Roberson assistant coach Colton Brackett to take over for Bobby James.

Several coaching changes happened for WNC schools in the 1A classification. Polk County appointed Dustin Fry as Bruce Ollis’ successor following his retirement. Cherokee selected Tim Hawkins as its new coach. Rosman promoted Tyrea Allen, making him the first Black head coach in school history.

With the season kicking off Aug. 18, the Citizen Times and Times News ranked the new hires in WNC. We’ll start at No. 5 working all the way to No. 1.

No. 5: Tyrea Allen, Rosman

Allen may be ranked at the bottom of this list, but it isn’t because of his resume or the fit at Rosman. The Tigers haven’t won a game in three seasons.

Allen, a 2004 Murphy graduate, has been a part of Rosman’s coaching staff since 2019. He was named the JV coach in 2020, compiling an 8-10 record in the past three seasons. His record during that time inspires confidence that Allen will help break the Tigers' winless drought.

No. 4: Colton Brackett, East Henderson

Brackett is another first-year head coach who shouldn’t be overlooked. He is ranked fourth mainly due to the resume of others ahead of him on the list.

The Eagles couldn’t have named a better replacement for James. Brackett is an alum who played wide receiver for East Henderson from 2006 to 2010. The program experienced quite a bit of success while he played, so he knows what it takes to make the program successful.

Brackett also spent the past eight years as an assistant coach with Roberson, which helped prepare him for this opportunity.

No. 3: Jonathan Crompton, Tuscola

This was another hire that made a lot of sense. Crompton is a Tuscola alum and has played at Tennessee (2005-09) and in the NFL and CFL. That experience will be invaluable as he connects with his current players.

His coaching experience is somewhat limited, however. He spent last season as the offensive coordinator at West Henderson. But his Falcons’ offense was one of the most potent ones in WNC last season.

No. 2: Tim Hawkins, Cherokee

Hawkins is the most experienced coach on this list. He has coached high school football for 34 years. He has also been an assistant coach with the Braves for the past three seasons. Cherokee won a state championship back in 2017.

No. 1: Dustin Fry, Polk County

This may be Fry’s first time leading a high school team as a head coach, but his resume makes him the clear No. 1 choice on this list. He has experience in playing at the games’ highest level like Crompton.

He played at Clemson for four seasons before being selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams. Fry started his coaching career by returning to Clemson as a player development coach in 2012.

Fry then went on to become an offensive line coach at Southern Methodist and Arkansas from 2015-2019. He was an offensive and defensive line coach on Ollis’ staff last season

