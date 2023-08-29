Five great journeys in Europe’s most underrated country for rail travel

Portugal recently introduced a new monthly rail pass for an enticing €49 – a fresh incentive to travel by train - Getty

Perhaps it is its ancient sea-faring history which has meant train travel has never really taken off in Portugal, but little by little that is changing as the tolls on the motorways rise, and the idea of domestic air travel, against a background of climate change, sours.

The Alfa Pendular are the fastest national trains, and run north to south, almost the entire length of the country. Refurbished in 2017 to include Wi-Fi, power outlets and sleek interiors, they are a joy to travel on, being impressively clean and punctual.

Other older models chuff along more slowly but offer glorious vistas as they do so. There is the beautiful, tiny, train that winds its way from Porto right alongside the Douro River, endless terraces of green vines rising above it; or the little train that navigates the Lisbon coast, running back and forth to the beaches of Cascais.

At the beginning of August, Portugal introduced a new monthly rail pass for an enticing €49, offering a fresh incentive to explore the country by train. It includes any number of trips, but only covers most regional trains, rather than intercity ones. To purchase the pass, you need to have a CP (Portuguese Rail) client card, which itself costs €6 and can be obtained at any ticket office (you will need to show your passport or driving licence and provide a passport-style colour photograph).

Below are five of the best ways to explore Portugal by rail. An asterisk denotes trains which are covered by the new rail pass. For further information, and to book, see www.cp.pt or call 00351 808 109 110.

Lisbon to Porto

The fastest route is aboard the sleek Alfa Pendular, Portugal’s high-speed Pendolino train, which uses tilting train technology to negotiate curves at higher speeds than conventional trains. Passing through Coimbra, the birthplace of six Kings, the seat of Portugal’s oldest university and capital of Portugal for more than 100 years from 1139, this route also takes you through Aveiro, known as the Venice of Portugal for its canals.

It continues along the Atlantic coast before arriving into Porto. Start your journey in Lisbon’s pretty Santa Apolonia station, the oldest railway terminus in the country. The journey of 198 miles takes approximately three hours with a standard one-way cost of €31.90. First-class tickets cost €44.60 and offer slightly more spacious seats. A trolley with drinks and snacks is brought through the train regularly.

Porto to Pinhão

São Bento station, from where this little train leaves, is a Porto landmark, famous for the hundreds of hand-painted, blue-and-white tiles which clad its entrance hall, depicting key moments in the country’s history. The rather rustic train stops at tiny rural stations along the Douro River where bougainvillea lines the streets, and goes on to Pocinho, just shy of the Spanish border.

But if you hop out at Pinhão, after two hours and 22 minutes, you can do some excellent wine tasting at Symington’s Quinta do Bomfim, a short walk away. Take the winery tour too, before indulging in a lunch at their riverside Bomfim 1896 or at their pop-up Casa dos Ecos, set in the vineyards. Both have acclaimed Chef Pedro Lemos at the helm. Tickets from €11.20.

Lisbon to Tomar*

You can take advantage of the new rail pass on this regional train from Lisbon north to historic Tomar. In just under two hours, you will arrive at this remarkable town, dominated by a 12th-century castle, containing the Convento de Cristo. The latter was founded in 1162 by the Grand Master of the Templars and still contains the Charola, the Templar’s oratory. But it was in the 16th century that the greatest changes were made to it, adding a church and cloisters with dazzling Manueline flourishes.

There are endless churches of note in Tomar, from the Gothic church of St. John the Baptist to the 13th-century church of Santa Maria do Olival and the 17th-century church of São Francisco, whose former cloisters houses a Match Museum with the largest collection in Europe. Tomar is also home to one of the oldest synagogues in Portugal. Tickets cost €9.90 but are included in the rail pass.

Faro to Lagos*

Budget-conscious visitors to the Algarve love this train for offering an affordable way to get around. It isn’t air-conditioned, and it can get crowded, but if you want to explore the Algarve without a car, this is a good alternative, allowing you to hop on and hop off.

Start in Faro with its cathedral set in a peaceful, orange-tree-filled square in the heart of the historic centre. Dip into the Municipal Museum, housed in an ancient convent, which has a huge Roman floor mosaic featuring a magnificent head of Neptune. Then travel along to Lagos, once an important naval centre and capital of the Algarve from 1576 to 1756. Damage from the devastating earthquake of 1755 has resulted in the town now dating mainly from the 18th and 19th century, with the church of San Antonio the jewel in its crown. Fares from €7.50 but included in the rail pass.

Lisbon to Sintra

This little train departs from Rossio Station – spare five minutes to admire the neo-Manueline façade with two intertwined horseshoe portals – every 15 minutes or so. Just a 40-minute journey brings you, without the onerous task of finding parking, to culturally rich Sintra. Famously described by Lord Byron as a “glorious Eden”, Sintra enchants with its castles, swirling mists, and lush, fern-filled forests.

Visit Sintra National Palace, with its two conical chimneys, the best preserved medieval royal palace in Portugal, before continuing up to the flamboyant Pena Palace, an eclectic medley of architectural styles built in the 19th century. Save time too for the park and palace of Monserrate, an ode to romantic architecture, and the extraordinary initiation well in Quinta da Regaleira, each one of its nine levels invoking references to Dante’s Divine Comedy. Tickets from €2.30.

