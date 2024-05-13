Five Gorillas Earn D2CCA All-Central Region Honors

Courtesy: Pittsburg State Athletics

EDMOND, OK — The Division II Conference Commissioners Association announced their All-Central Region Honors with five Pitt State Gorillas taking home accolades.

Hannah Burnett (2B)– 1st Team All-Central Region —

Pitt State’s Hannah Burnett has received 1st Team All-Central Region honors for Second Base.

Burnett finished the year with a .426 average, 71 runs scores, 81 hits, five home-runs 47 RBI’s and 32 stolen bases. Burnett was named a 1st Team All-MIAA selection and a Gold Glove selection.

The Independence, Kansas native also had a .513 on-base percentage and a .616 slugging percentage.

Here’s some highlights of Burnett from her time as a Gorilla this season.

Heather Arnett (OF)– All-Central Region 1st Team —

Frontenac alum, Heather Arnett has garnered All-Central Region 1st Team accolades for Outfielder.

Arnett had a great season racking up 103 hits, 73 runs scored with a .454 batting average and 31 RBI’s along with 51 stolen bases.

She set multiple Pitt State school records and MIAA season records while earning MIAA Player of the Year and Gold Glove winner.

Here are highlights of Arnett’s incredible season.

Paxtyn Hayes (UT)– All-Central Region 1st Team —

Paxtyn Hayes has received All-Central Region 1st Team Honors for Utility.

Hayes hit a .349 batting average, 11 home-runs, 68 RBI’s, to go with 68 hits, and a .605 slugging percentage.

Hayes finished her career as a Gorilla leaving the program as the RBI leader (195), while fourth in home-runs (40) and second in doubles (58).

For the third season in a row, she captured All-MIAA 1st Team honors.

Check out some highlights of Paxtyn’s senior season with the Gorillas.

Maddie Fernandez (1B)– All-Central Region 2nd Team —

Maddie Fernandez has earned herself All-Central Region 2nd Team honors for First Base

Fernandez finished the season with 52 RBI’s, 11 homers, a .618 slugging percentage, and a batting average of .350.

She also had 55 hits to go with 9 doubles and 31 walks drawn.

Fernandez was named a All-MIAA First Team honors for First Base.

Here are highlights from Fernandez’s year with Pitt State.

Ava Laurent (P)– All-Central Region 2nd Team —

Freshman Ava Laurent has received All-Central Region 2nd Team accolades for Pitcher.

Laurent posted a 19-1 record with a 1.98 ERA and 201 strikeouts.

The MIAA Freshman of the Year and All-MIAA First Team Pitcher posted a 1.10 WHIP, pitched 169.1 innings and had 8.32 strikeouts per 7 innings.

She had 15 complete games and seven shutouts and held opposing batters to a .203 batting average. Laurent had the best winning percentage in program history (.950, 19-1), the fourth-best strikeout per 7 innings ratio (8.32) and she tied for fourth in strikeouts (201).

Here’s some highlights from Laurent’s historic season in the circle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.