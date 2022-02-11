Five-goal third period propels Devils to 7-4 win over Blues

Jesper Boqvist Devils white uniform

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich triggered a five-goal blitz in the third period and Jon Gillies made 27 saves as the New Jersey Devils rallied for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

New Jersey, playing its third game in four nights, won back-to-back road games for the first time this season after beating Montreal on Tuesday.

St. Louis, playing its first game in 12 days, had won 12 of the previous 13 meetings between the teams.

Brayden Schenn had two goals for the Blues. Klim Kostin and Justin Faulk also scored.

Hischier scored twice, including an empty-net goal with nine seconds left.

Jimmy Vesey, Jesper Boqvist, P.K. Subban and Michael McLeod also scored for the Devils, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Hischier broke a 3-all tie by firing a shot past goalie Jordan Binnington with 8:26 left in the third. Vesey pushed the lead to 5-3 before Schenn brought the Blues within one with 1:43 to play. Just 24 seconds later, Boqvist made it 6-4.

Sharangovich tied it at 3 off a pass from Hischier with 10:52 remaining.

Faulk snapped a 2-all tie with a second-period drive that hit the post and then bounced off the right leg of Gillies before trickling across the goal line.

Kostin scored for the first time in 30 games, one-timing a feed from Oskar Sundqvist.

Schenn tied it by slapping in a loose puck from close range while diving across the ice early in the second.

Subban scored on a drive from the high slot just 2:12 into the game.

Gillies improved to 3-6-1. He played one game for the Blues this season before being traded on Dec. 15. He made 36 saves in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Dec. 12.

Binnngton gave up two goals on the first nine shots he faced and fell to 11-10-3.

ANTE UP

St. Louis coach Craig Berube signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday. The 56-year-old is 133-72-30 in three-plus seasons with the Blues. He guided them to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

“Why would I want to be anywhere else?” Berube said.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Blues: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.