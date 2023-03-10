Five Georgia players make NFL.com’s top-50 2023 draft prospect

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah recently updated his top-50 prospects for the 2023 NFL draft, which included five Georgia players.

In 2021, Georgia set a school record when it had nine players selected in the draft. The following year, the Bulldogs shattered that record, sending 15 players to the NFL, including five first-round picks from the defensive side of the ball.

It seems unlikely that Georgia will reach 15 again in 2023, despite winning its second consecutive national title. However, there’s still plenty of elite talent and it’s certainly possible five Georgia players could go as first rounders once again.

The five Georgia players on Jeremiah’s top-50…

No. 5: DT Jalen Carter (dropped from No. 1)

“NFL teams that are considering spending a pick on Carter will need to examine his off-field issues following his March 1 arrest on reckless driving and racing charges. On the field, Carter is a difference-maker and must be accounted for on every snap. He has the versatility to line up at any position along the defensive front. Against the pass, he has an explosive first step and understands how to work through the edges of blockers. He jars opponents with his initial strike before clearing his hips and closing in on the quarterback. He has the change-of-direction ability of a player 40-to-50 pounds lighter. He can use pure power to run through single blocks and possesses the quickness to split double teams. Against the run, he is firm and strong at the point of attack and has the range to make plays on the perimeter.”

No. 16: OLB Nolan Smith (jumped from No. 20)

“Smith is an undersized edge rusher with elite change of direction and burst. As a pass rusher, he has a dynamic get-off from a two-point stance, and his ability to bend and close at the top of his rush is special. He is a very loose and twitched-up athlete. When he gets upfield, he can put his outside foot in the ground and explode back inside to defeat blocks. Against the run, he’s at his best when he uses his quickness to slip blocks and penetrate. His lack of bulk shows up at times, as he’ll get uprooted. He missed a big chunk of the 2022 season due to injury. Overall, Smith has a lot of similar traits to Haason Reddick, and I believe he’ll be utilized in the same way at the next level.”

No. 19: OT Broderick Jones (dropped from No. 17)

“Jones is a thick, muscular left tackle with ideal length and power. In pass pro, he operates out of a square stance. He is aggressive to close the space in his pass set, getting his hands on defenders early in the down. He gets beat upfield on occasion but uses his length and quickness to recover. He has shown the ability to sink his weight, bend his knees and play with balance. In the run game, he takes excellent angles working up to the second level, and his foot speed jumps off the film when he’s used as a puller. He does have trouble adjusting in space because he’s too aggressive. He has the upper power to turn and torque defenders over his face at the point of attack. Overall, Jones got better every week. I feel like his best football is ahead of him.”

No. 22: TE Darnell Washington (jumped from No. 24)

“A traditional in-line tight end, Washington is a massive physical specimen with outstanding play strength and toughness. He can power through press coverage with upper-body strength. He uses his long stride to build speed down the seam and provides an enormous target for his QB. He is a little clunky getting out of breaks, which limits his separation. However, it doesn’t really matter because he can use his big body to shield off defenders. He has some “wow” contested catches where opponents just bounce off his frame. After the catch, he is shockingly fast and nimble (see: the hurdle vs. Oregon ). He is a dominant run blocker, as he latches onto and displaces defensive ends with ease. Overall, Washington has tremendous value because he functions as a sixth offensive lineman in the run game and he’s a moving billboard in the passing game.”

No. 40: CB Kelee Ringo (jumped from No. 45)

“Ringo is a tall, thick cornerback prospect with outstanding straight-line speed. I love his blend of size, speed and competitiveness, but he has issues with tightness and doesn’t always find the football. In press coverage, he carries his hands low, and if he allows a clean release, he is susceptible to inside cuts, especially slants. He has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes. He flashes big-time ball skills (see: his pick-six to sew up the 2021 national championship game), but in 2022, he had issues locating the ball in the air, resulting in multiple big plays and touchdowns allowed. He is very physical as a tackler against the run. Overall, Ringo is a work in progress. His success will depend on what he’s asked to do at the next level. I wouldn’t rule out a move to safety.”

