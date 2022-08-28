Five Gators named to coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams
The picks for the coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams came in on Tuesday and Florida had five players named across the three units.
Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence made the first team as he has in several other preseason lists, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. made the second team, and fifth-year players Ventrell Miller and Trey Dean made the third team.
Dexter and Dean both have asterisks next to their names to denote a tie in the voting, which is not broken on the preseason lists. That’s not quite a big deal with Dexter, considering he’d make the third team instead of the second with one less vote, but Dean would’ve been left off the list if not for the tie.
Alabama led the way with a league-leading 19 representatives, six of which were first-teamers. Georgia also broke double digits with 10 players on the list and Texas A&M finished third with nine preseason All-SEC players. Every team in the conference had a player on the roster.
2022 Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Team
FIRST TEAM: Offense
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
FIRST TEAM: Defense
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia*
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina*
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*
FIRST TEAM: Special Teams
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM: Offense
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*
QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia*
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
SECOND TEAM: Defense
James Gilbert/Getty Images
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
SECOND TEAM: Special Teams
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
THIRD TEAM: Offense
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB – Jabari Small, Tennessee
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina*
WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*
WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama*
OL – Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*
C – Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
THIRD TEAM: Defense
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
DL – Jordan Davis, Mississippi State
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*
DL – Jordan Burch, South Carolina*
DL – Jaquelin Roy, LSU*
DL – Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*
DL – Cameron Young, Mississippi State*
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
LB – Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*
LB – Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*
LB – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*
LB – DeAndre Square, Kentucky*
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB – AJ Finley, Ole Miss
DB – Brian Branch, Alabama
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*
DB – Trey Dean III, Florida*
THIRD TEAM: Special Teams
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
* denotes ties (ties are not broken)
