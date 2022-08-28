Five Gators named to coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams

The picks for the coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams came in on Tuesday and Florida had five players named across the three units.

Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence made the first team as he has in several other preseason lists, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. made the second team, and fifth-year players Ventrell Miller and Trey Dean made the third team.

Dexter and Dean both have asterisks next to their names to denote a tie in the voting, which is not broken on the preseason lists. That’s not quite a big deal with Dexter, considering he’d make the third team instead of the second with one less vote, but Dean would’ve been left off the list if not for the tie.

Alabama led the way with a league-leading 19 representatives, six of which were first-teamers. Georgia also broke double digits with 10 players on the list and Texas A&M finished third with nine preseason All-SEC players. Every team in the conference had a player on the roster.

2022 Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Team

FIRST TEAM: Offense

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

FIRST TEAM: Defense

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia*

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina*

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*

FIRST TEAM: Special Teams

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM: Offense

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*

QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia*

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

SECOND TEAM: Defense

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

SECOND TEAM: Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

THIRD TEAM: Offense

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Jabari Small, Tennessee

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina*

WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*

WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*

TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama*

OL – Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*

C – Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

THIRD TEAM: Defense

DL – Jordan Davis, Mississippi State

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*

DL – Jordan Burch, South Carolina*

DL – Jaquelin Roy, LSU*

DL – Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*

DL – Cameron Young, Mississippi State*

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

LB – Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*

LB – Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*

LB – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*

LB – DeAndre Square, Kentucky*

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB – AJ Finley, Ole Miss

DB – Brian Branch, Alabama

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida*

THIRD TEAM: Special Teams

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

* denotes ties (ties are not broken)

