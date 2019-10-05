Through five games, Rams’ Darrell Henderson has zero yards

Over the summer, Rams rookie running back Darrell Henderson was a fashionable fantasy football pick, viewed as a player likely to get a solid workload with Todd Gurley expected to see reduced playing time. It hasn’t happened.

Although Gurley is playing a little less this year than he did last year, Henderson is not getting on the field even when Gurley gets plays off. In fact, Henderson has done exactly nothing this season: He has one carry for zero yards rushing, and despite talk that he could be a playmaker in the passing game and on special teams, he has still yet to catch a pass or return a kick.

So far this season Henderson has played two snaps on offense and nine on special teams. On Thursday night he played one snap, on special teams. It’s as if the Rams put Henderson on the field just once to show that he is healthy and available, but don’t trust him to do anything that makes a difference in the game.

If Gurley can stay healthy enough to play 16 games, this may be the story for Henderson all season. But if Gurley’s bum knee sidelines him, the Rams will need to count on Henderson more than they have through five games.