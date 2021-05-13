Five games we’re looking forward to on the Vikings’ schedule

The Vikings’ 2021 schedule was released on Wednesday. Minnesota has a difficult road ahead, with a lot of interesting matchups throughout the NFL season.

The Vikings have four primetime games this year against the Cowboys, the Steelers, the Bears and the Packers. The game against Dallas is on Halloween.

Those aren’t the only interesting matchups, though. The team has plenty of intrigue from top to bottom in the regular season.

You can see the Vikings’ full schedule for 2021 here. You can see their preseason slate here.

Here are the five games Vikings Wire is most looking forward to in the 2021 NFL season:

Week 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks

September 26, 2010, Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates a false start penalty against the San Diego Chargers during the second half at Qwest Field. Seattle defeated San Diego, 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings actually get the Seahawks at home this year. Minnesota has not beaten Seattle in the Kirk Cousins era. As it stands, Russell Wilson is still behind center for the Seahawks. Seattle's defense probably won't be good again, but this will still be a real test for the Vikings early in the season.

Week 4 vs. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski before an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

It's a Kevin Stefanski reunion. Minnesota is taking on its old offensive coordinator. Stefanski's Browns should be primed for contention in 2021. Baker Mayfield was put in a good situation to succeed in 2020. That mixed with a better Cleveland defense could make the Browns a tough out. But the Vikings improved their defense, too.

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dec 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) leaves the field as he talks to head coach Mike McCarthy in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A Halloween game where the Vikings defense and Cowboys offense both improved from the 2020 matchup between the two? Count us in.

Week 10 at Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers QB Justin Herbert earned rookie of the year accolades, but Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was arguably more impressive in his first NFL season. Los Angeles has a new head coach — Brandon Staley — who could make the high-upside Chargers defense very good. Herbert has weapons, which I think could make for a close game on the road.

Week 17 at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the endzone during their football game Sunday, September 13, 2020, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

This one kind of explains itself: The Vikings vs. the Packers at Lambeau in Week 17. The Vikings may have to pull off another upset over Green Bay on the road. A game this late in the year could have postseason implications.

