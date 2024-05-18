Five games that defined Chelsea's WSL title win

Millie Bright missed over five months of the season through injury [Getty Images]

Chelsea wrapped up an astonishing fifth Women's Super League title in a row with a ruthless final-day thrashing of Manchester United on Saturday.

They were pushed all the way by Manchester City but gave manager Emma Hayes a trophy-lifting send-off in her final season at the club.

Here are five games which defined their success.

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea (8 October, Joie Stadium)

You came for drama? Against their long-time rivals at the Joie Stadium, Chelsea found themselves a goal down after just seven minutes in Manchester.

But this game would be remembered for a bizarre sequence of events that led to City going down to nine players following red cards for England internationals Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp.

Greenwood was sent off for a second bookable offence, controversially judged to have been timewasting on a free-kick in the 38th minute.

Chelsea would go on to score an equaliser in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time - earning a point that would prove crucial in May.

This was the first indication though, that City were ready to push Chelsea to their limits.

Chelsea 5-1 Liverpool (18 November, Stamford Bridge)

Chelsea have been plagued with injuries this season to a number of key players including striker Sam Kerr, captain Millie Bright and summer signing Mia Fishel.

It meant their squad depth was severely tested and the spotlight was shone on youngsters.

Lauren James, 22, was a standout performer, carrying on her form from the World Cup with England by producing a number of dazzling displays.

Her first statement performance was in the 5-1 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, where she conjured a brilliant hat-trick.

It showed the quality in Chelsea's side and was an individual display that oozed class.

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal (15 March, Stamford Bridge)

Another game that was memorable for bizarre reasons...

A farcical 30-minute delay occurred because Arsenal had brought the wrong socks, and they were still finding their feet when Chelsea took a 15th-minute lead as Lauren James' shot was parried into the net by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Within 32 minutes, Chelsea were 3-0 up and cruising, only conceding a late consolation goal late on.

It was revenge for their 4-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium earlier in the season and a big win over one of their title rivals.

Chelsea 8-0 Bristol City (5 May, Kingsmeadow)

Hours before this Chelsea rout, Manchester City were leading 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the 88th minute and had one hand on the WSL trophy.

Then everything changed.

Arsenal substitute Stina Blackstenius scored twice, the second in stoppage time, as they came from behind to win 2-1 and rock City.

That opened the door for Chelsea in the title race and they responded in emphatic style, thrashing relegated Bristol City 8-0 to move ahead on goal difference.

That meant the title was suddenly in Chelsea's hands and they did not look like throwing it away...

Manchester United 0-6 Chelsea (18 May, Old Trafford)

Mayra Ramirez was a British record signing in January when she joined from Levante [Getty Images]

Most observers were anticipating a dramatic final day, but Chelsea were not interested in that narrative. They wanted to win comfortably - and they did.

At Old Trafford, in front of almost 30,000 spectators against the newly crowned Women's FA Cup champions, Chelsea tore Manchester United apart to win their fifth title.

Mayra Ramirez returned from injury to put on a sensational individual display, Fran Kirby scored on her final appearance for the club, and Emma Hayes toyed with fans throughout as there was a party atmosphere in Manchester.

Chelsea still had a job to do when they arrived that afternoon and they delivered to perfection.

