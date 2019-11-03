Five FSU commits that other programs will try to flip

Jcj0y5bvhpzmvxatkywb

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The recruiting game never stops and there is no mercy when opposing teams sense blood in the water. Florida State’s No. 15 ranked recruiting class is ripe for the picking and other coaches are already circling. Here are the top five Florida State commits other teams are going to try to flip.

Teams in pursuit: Ohio State, Florida and Miami





Knighton’s commitment to Florida State was a bit of a surprise because Ohio State had prioritized him. The Buckeyes have been keeping tabs on him throughout the season and Miami even got the FSU commit on campus. Florida is supposed to host Knighton for an unofficial visit this coming weekend and it more than likely won’t be the last visit Knighton takes before signing.

*****

Teams in pursuit: Auburn, Florida, Miami, Louisville, Georgia, Maryland





Wideman has seen his stock rise this season and college coaches have started to turn up the heat. Auburn hosted him a few weeks back and he is supposed to visit Florida at some point before the end of the season. Miami, Louisville, Georgia, and Maryland all remain in contact with the Florida native.

