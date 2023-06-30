‘Five for Friday’: A preseason look at the Texas A&M Aggies with Cameron Ohnysty of Aggies Wire

As football season continues to draw closer, Auburn Wire will begin a new series where we get to know an opponent on Auburn football’s 2023 schedule.

To kick things off, let’s get to know the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Aggies welcome Auburn to Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 23, in what is sure to be an interesting SEC opener for both programs. Last season, Auburn took care of the Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium, 13-10, to give interim head coach Cadillac Williams his first win as the leader of the program.

Auburn holds a 6-5 record over Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, and is 4-1 in games played at Kyle Field, the site of the 2023 matchup.

Texas A&M, like Auburn, missed a bowl game last season. Can they turn things around this season? Cameron Ohnysty of Aggies Wire answers that question, and several more in this week’s edition of “Five for Friday.”

Several of the topics discussed in this week’s edition include candidates to replace 1,000-yard rusher Devon Achane, quarterback Conner Weigman’s transition to a full-year starter, and he sheds light on the possibility of Jimbo Fisher leading the Aggies to a 10-win season for the first time in his tenure.

Get to know Texas A&M a little better with this week’s edition of “Five for Friday.”

Could this be the year?

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

TJ: Here’s the obvious one… is this the year that Texas A&M finally gets 10 wins under Jimbo Fisher?

CO: After a miserable 5-7 2022 campaign, the Aggies return 16 starters on offense (8) and defense (8), rankings first in the SEC in terms of returning production. Now, to avoid visions of sugar plums, ten wins after failing to earn bowl eligibility is a huge stretch, especially due to the newly minted offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s offensive installations most likely taking the first four or so games of the season to reach a level of consistency on the field. However, Texas A&M’s offense, led by sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman and what should be an elite wide receiver unit, has provided more than a glimmer of hope that if everything finally falls into place, the rebound season could include a first for Fisher since his tenure at Florida State; double-digit victories.

Breaking the (a)chane

TJ: After the departure of Devon Achane… who will Texas A&M turn to lead the running game?

CO: This is a tough one because in three seasons with the program, Devon Achane’s lethal combination of speed, vision, and insane athleticism produced 2,930 yards and 26 touchdowns from scrimmage; it’s time to turn the page. This season, Jimbo Fisher will turn to a group of three highly competent backs, starting with junior Amar Daniels, followed by sophomore Le’Veon Moss, and freshman five-star talent, Reuben Owens. Who stuck out during Spring practice, you ask? All of them in their way, as Daniels brings the speed, Moss brings the power, and Owens, well, he’s pretty much the entire package aided by his advanced vision and footwork, so as things currently stand, this should remain a “three-headed monster” rotation until Owens presumably takes the lead by midseason. Oh, and don’t forget about Boston College/Colorado State RB David Bailey, who may be in the rotational mix this fall.

Time for a rebrand

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

TJ: Connor Weigman will get the chance to lead the offense for a full season in 2023. After ending the season with a strong win over LSU, can he carry that same momentum into the 2023 season?

Conner Weigman is the most disrespected signal caller in the SEC, and perhaps the country, after how he finished the 2022 season while being thrown into the fire and coming out with an 8-0 touchdown to interception ratio. Failing to make multiple Top 10 preseason SEC QB lists, he is currently presumed (wink, wink) as the Aggies starting quarterback in 2023, but don’t forget about southpaw veteran Max Johnson, who put on one heck of a showing during the Maroon and White Spring game. While Johnson will surely compete this fall, this is Weigman’s offense due to his quick release and accuracy, and his connection with wide receivers Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad, while the latter connected for 94 yards and a touchdown against LSU in the season finale. I’ll say this; if Weigman and the offense find their groove in their Week 2 road matchup against Miami, this offense could explode down the stretch.

Let the chips fly

TJ: Who are some names to watch for on the Aggie defense?

CO: This unit is loaded with blue-chip talent, starting and ending with the defensive line. While names like McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolan, Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart, and Fadil Diggs dominate most talking points, remember that senior strong safety Demani Richardson has returned in the backfield, while the underrated cornerback Tyreek Chappell is looking to put together his best season on the boundary. Two names that will instantly impact are sophomore DL LT Overton and North Carolina transfer cornerback Tony Grimes. Overton’s versatility as a pass rusher in both the interior and on the edge makes him a versatile weapon on nearly every down. At the same time, Grimes, who brings three seasons of collegiate experience, will be depended on to be the ying to Chappell’s yang primarily due to depth issues at defensive back.

Back to bowl season

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

TJ: What does Texas A&M need to do well to have a successful season in 2023?

Well, this one’s pretty simple. Throughout the offseason, Jimbo Fisher has harped on “finding the inches” after coming up short nearly every one of their 12 games during the 2022 season, mainly referencing TCU’s historic run after a nearly identical 5-7 2021 campaign. So, if we’re defining a “successful season” in the 9 or 10-win echelon, finding consistency on offense, owning home-field advantage, and playing with a sense of toughness and resilience that did not exist in 2022 is the recipe for a successful rebound. Final Record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

