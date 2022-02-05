Five freshmen most likely to see the field for LSU in 2022

With signing day now done, there is some clarity regarding what rosters may look like across college football in 2022.

It’s been a hectic couple of months all over the sport. With coaching changes, a flurry of transfers, and players declaring for the NFL draft. This off-season has provided more roster shakeup than any in recent memory.

That holds true for LSU as well.

Over the last couple of years, the previous coaching staff didn’t demonstrate much competence when it came to managing a roster. On top of that, coaching changes always lead to their own list of personnel shakeups.

There will be more moves to come throughout the spring and summer. It isn’t over yet. But the roster LSU has now should look close to the one it takes the field in the opener against Florida State.

All things considered, LSU will bring in a decent freshmen class. Given the inexperience all over the team, a lot of these guys will have opportunities to see the field right away.

Good teams usually need some contributions from first-year players if they want to have success. That could go even further for LSU, who’s just counting on these recruits to have enough athletes on scholarship.

Let’s look at the five freshmen most likely to see the field in 2022.

LB Harold Perkins

Harold Perkins

(Photo: Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District)

This one seemed fairly easy.

It’s not just that Perkins is the best player in this class, but his versatility. A player with the ability to man multiple roles will have a better chance of seeing the field.

Scouting reports of Perkins rave about his athleticism. In high school, Perkins also played running back.

While Perkins won’t be taking handoffs for LSU, it speaks to his athletic ability.

Perkins can play the run, he can rush the passer, and he’s talented enough to drop back and play the pass. He’s an all-around player and the type of athlete any defensive coordinator would want on the field.

CB Laterrance Welch

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

While LSU took steps to address their cornerback room in the transfer portal, it’s still the position with the most playing time available.

Derek Stingley Jr, Cordale Flott, Eli Ricks, and Dwight Mcglothern all declared for the NFL draft or transferred. For the last couple of years, those have been LSU’s primary cornerbacks and suddenly, they’re all gone.

An entirely new defensive coaching staff also means it’s a clean slate, aside from what any players have shown on film.

Welch will have an opportunity to come in right away and compete for a starting spot.

Even if he doesn’t start, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Welch take a ton of reps throughout the year.

DE Quency Wiggins

Tom Tingle/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wiggins, who some have rated as the top recruit in the state of Louisiana, was a massive get for LSU.

In the SEC, there’s no such thing as too many pass rushers. LSU is already in a good position when it comes to the edge in 2022, but it’s a position that allows for a lot of rotation.

Anyone capable of getting after the quarterback will see their fair share of time. It’s a position where defensive coordinators want their guys to be fresh.

Wiggins’ physical tools are off the charts, even if his technical skills need a bit of polishing. That’s something that could limit his playing time early on.

LSU’s defensive line room could be crowded in 2022 but Wiggins has the natural ability to get on the field as a freshman.

Wiggins is also an early enrollee, something that can go a long way toward preparing a player for their first season.

OL Will Campbell

Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser-USA TODAY Sports

This one is tough because it’s rare to see a left tackle taking a lot of snaps as a freshman. There’s a case for Campbell to be made, though.

Campbell is one of the best offensive line recruits in the country and he’s entering an LSU offensive line room that has been struggling for the last couple of years.

If Campbell turns out to be one of the best six or seven guys in that room, he will see the field.

With Cam Wire, Miles Frazier, Garrett Dellinger, and Tre’Mond Shorts it’s tough to see Campbell getting a ton of time early in the season. The offensive line does tend to be a position where guys will get banged up, when that happens, LSU needs to have someone ready to go.

Campbell is an early enrollee, which gives him time to work with Brad Davis and learn the playbook while adjusting to life in the SEC.

The skills are there with Campbell and it can’t hurt to get him a few snaps in 2022.

TE Mason Taylor

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Taylor’s recruiting ratings aren’t as high as some of the other guys on this list, but he’s entering a unit at LSU that needs tight ends.

LSU’s roster really doesn’t have much right now when it comes to tight ends. Jack Bech is still listed as one on most sites, but it was clear in 2021 that he’s a wide receiver. That leaves Kole Taylor and Jack Mashburn.

Taylor is the son of NFL great, Jason Taylor. He had other offers from programs like Alabama and Texas A&M.

Kole Taylor and Mashburn are competent players, but they are known mainly for their blocking ability. Mason Taylor could come in right away and be the best receiving tight end on the team.

Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock’s offenses have both featured heavy usage of tight ends in the past, which could mean LSU needs Taylor to produce in 2022, whether he is ready or not.

1

1