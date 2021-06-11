Five free agents the Falcons could target with newfound cap space

In desperate need of salary cap space, the Atlanta Falcons were able to create more than $14 million by trading star receiver Julio Jones. Per the NFLPA’s public salary report, Atlanta only had $285,693 in the bank prior to moving Jones. With this newfound cap space, a large majority of the funds will be used to sign the team’s nine-player rookie draft class.

We expect this to cost somewhere around $6.2 million. Another thing to keep in mind is that eventually the Falcons’ roster will have to expand to 53 players, which could cost roughly another $2 million Even with these projections, though, Atlanta should be left with about $6.6 million.

Here are five realistic free agents the team could acquire with that money.

EDGE | Justin Houston

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Justin Houston had a cap hit less than $7 million was in 2015. Atlanta would likely need to do some creative contract construction with a more back-loaded deal. Looking at some of the edge rushers signed during this year's free agency period, we can see a few scenarios where the player's 2021 cap hit is astronomically low compared to what they will receive in the years that follow. Leonard Floyd and Bud Dupree are good examples of this. The Falcons could also look to add voidable years to any contract they offer to further spread out the cap hit and minimize it for this season. Atlanta needs pass rush help and Houston can definitely provide it. In 2020, both Houston and Dante Fowler hurried opposing quarterbacks 21 times, but Houston was able to bring down the QB six more times. He finished with 10 sacks. Over Houston's 10-year career, he has averaged 10.8 sacks and 33 hurries per season.

WR | Golden Tate

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Falcons wanted to go the route of adding another wide receiver to replace Jones, then Golden Tate is the best option on the market. He is also one of the more accomplished receivers available, with a Super Bowl title and Pro Bowl appearance under his belt. However, since leaving Detroit in 2018, Tate has failed to find any footing with the Eagles and Giants. The Falcons wouldn't need Tate to elevate the receiver position though, but rather be a quality depth addition for cheap. Without having to offer Tate a big contract, the team could likely bring in another affordable veteran to provide depth elsewhere.

CB | Brian Poole

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Many believed the Falcons made the wrong decision by letting Poole go after the 2018 season, and while his first stint with in Atlanta did warrant his release, he has improved quite a bit in the years since. When it came to tackling, Poole's missed tackle percentage of 15.4 dropped to just 8.8 since joining the Jets. With A.J. Terrell and Fabian Moreau looking to solidify their roles on the perimeter, Poole could be a solid addition to the slot -- an area where he's spent 80.4 percent of his career. Given Dean Pees' blitz-heavy defense, Poole could be a force off the edge as a situational pass rusher.

CB | Steven Nelson

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Like Poole, Steven Nelson could also provide the Falcons with quality depth and competition at the cornerback position. While Nelson has spent time in the slot, a large portion of these snaps were taken prior to the 2018 season. Nelson would instantly provide competition with Moreau, who's relatively unchallenged for his spot opposite Terrell. On paper, Nelson is the better player and would likely cost more than Moreau. Before he was released by the Steelers, Nelson was due to make $8.25 million in 2021. In a later conversation he had on SiriusXM, he said he was aware that his departure from Pittsburgh was due to the league-wide cap shortage stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

S | Malik Hooker

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the players on this list, I find safety Malik Hooker the least likely option. Not only did the Falcons use their second-round selection on UCF's Richie Grant, but they also acquired two safeties, Erik Harris and Duron Harmon, in free agency. Additionally, Hooker has seen a majority of his snaps taken at free safety, and the team already has viable options at that spot. On the plus side, Hooker would provide competition in preseason and keep the other two signings on their toes. Not to mention, Hooker tore his Achilles in Week 2 last year and missed the remainder of the season, so he should be affordable.

