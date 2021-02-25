Five free agents the Falcons should avoid

The Falcons need to be active during free agency, but there are some high-profile names the team should avoid. Whether it be age, injury history or level of performance, Atlanta should stay away from these five free agents.

RB Adrian Peterson

With Ito Smith being the only active running back for the Falcons, the team will likely be active in the running back market. One name that's out there is Adrian Peterson, who will join is fifth team since the 2017 season after spending 10 seasons with Minnesota. Peterson averaged 37.8 yards per game in 2020, the was lowest of any season in which he's played all 16 games. His 156 rushing attempts on the season were tied for the lowest of his career as well. Since Peterson will be 36 by the start of the season, it's best the Falcons go another direction and not return to signing players on the tail ends of their careers.

CB A.J. Bouye

A.J. Bouye earned recognition around the league during the Jacksonville Jaguars' surprising run to the AFC Championship game in 2017. While Bouye has been a solid tackler, his pass coverage has failed to reach what it was a few years ago. Another factor is that teams didn't want to throw to his former teammate, Jalen Ramsey. Bouye was slated to make $11 million in salary for the Broncos in 2021 but was released due to injury concerns and an NFL suspension that will carry over into the first two games of the 2021 season. The Falcons need a great deal of help at the corner position, but the team may have to pass on Bouye.

EDGE Bud Dupree

Bringing in Bud Dupree would be a move that would excite Falcons fans and be largely praised. However, it may not be the smartest move for a team low on salary cap space. Right off the bat, Dupree's market value of $18.8 million is just too high for Atlanta to consider with Dante Fowler still on the roster. While there are ways for the Falcons to clear enough cap space for the signing, those funds could be used elsewhere.

QB Andy Dalton

There is no denying the fact that the Falcons have to bring in more quarterbacks in 2021, but the team wouldn't be adding any value by bringing in Andy Dalton. After spending nine seasons with the Bengals, Dalton was signed by Dallas as the backup to Dak Prescott. When tasked with replacing Prescott due to injury, Dalton finished with just over 2,000 yards passing with 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Not to mention, the former Bengals quarterback will turn 34 midway through the 2021 season. Bringing in another aging quarterback won't do much to appease Falcons fans.

OL Nick Easton

The need to fix the offensive line is probably Atlanta's second-highest priority behind the safety position. The Falcons have allowed for Matt Ryan to be sacked over 40 times in each of the previous three seasons. With there being a glaring hole at the left guard spot, the Falcons could be tempted to fill this with a budget signing coupled with a rookie selection. Bringing in Nick Easton wouldn't be an ideal signing because he's never played in more than 12 games in a season. The Falcons need a player who can be available week in and week out, not a player with an injury-riddled past.

