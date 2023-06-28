Five free agents the Celtics should target with remaining cap space

The Boston Celtics already made their big offseason splash last week, landing Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade that sent starting point guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

So, what's left for Boston to do in free agency?

The answer to that question starts with money: With Porzingis and his $36 million salary on the books for 2023, the Celtics are already $8.2 million over the luxury tax for the 2023-24 season -- and that excludes Grant Williams, who is expected to sign elsewhere in restricted free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But the C's still have roughly $7.3 million to spend before they hit the second tax apron, which triggers several draconian penalties and acts essentially as a hard cap. That means president of basketball operations Brad Stevens can still sign a free agent on a taxpayer midlevel contract worth between $2.5 million and $5 million this season.

ESPN's Bobby Marks recently listed a host of free agents expected to receive that contract, and while none are superstars, there are still a handful of intriguing names who could help improve the Celtics' depth. Here are five players in that salary range who would be good fits in Boston -- as well as one name they should avoid.

Age: 32

Advertisement

Position: Wing

2022-23 stats (Phoenix Suns): 7.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.6% FG, 39.5% 3PT (79 games)

Craig's most valuable asset is his defense: At 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, he can guard multiple positions at a high level. He also hit 39.5 percent of his 3-pointers last season, making him an excellent "3-and-D" option for Boston as someone who can spell Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown by providing Sam Hauser's level of shooting with more defensive punch.

Craig should be the Celtics' top option in this low-cost batch of free agents.

Age: 28

Position: Wing

2022-23 stats (Brooklyn Nets): 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.1% FG, 44.4 % 3PT (58 games)

Advertisement

While he's not as stout as Craig defensively, the 6-foot-9 Watanabe brings more length and can hold up against wings and bigs alike. He's also an excellent 3-point shooter (39 percent for his career) who plays with a high level of energy that would make him a fan favorite in Boston.

The Celtics would benefit from adding at least one wing this offseason behind Tatum and Brown, and Watanabe should be on their radar.

Age: 36

Position: Wing

2022-23 stats (Denver Nuggets): 7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 48.8% FG, 28.8 % 3PT (56 games)

Want a fun offseason storyline? How about Green returning to the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2007 (before trading him for Ray Allen) and employed him for four seasons? The 16-year veteran proved during the Nuggets' championship run that he's still capable of contributing on a contender, and even if he doesn't play big minutes in Boston, his wealth of NBA experience would greatly benefit Tatum, Brown and the Celtics' core.

Advertisement

Green expressed a desire to remain in Denver, but perhaps he'd be intrigued by a reunion with the Celtics.

Age: 26

Position: Guard

2022-23 stats (Sacramento Kings): 6.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 42.3% FG, 33.6 % 3PT (64 games)

Davis is another defensive stalwart who would help offset the loss of Smart's defense in the backcourt. While he's struggled with consistency on offense, Davis is capable of being a microwave scorer on the second unit: The Ole Miss product scored 20-plus points in five games last season, including a 31-point outburst in November.

Even if the Celtics keep Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard, they could use a fourth guard to provide a spark off the bench.

Advertisement

Thomas Bryant

Age: 25

Position: Big man

2022-23 stats (Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets): 9.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.5 apg, 62.3% FG, 44.1 % 3PT (59 games)

The Celtics reportedly had "significant interest" in Bryant last offseason before he signed with the Lakers to seek a larger role. But Bryant played just 11.4 minutes per game for the Nuggets after an NBA trade deadline move from L.A. to Denver, and he got a championship out of it. So perhaps he'd be amenable to another backup big role for a title contender.

If that's the case, the 6-foot-10 Bryant could serve as valuable frontcourt insurance behind the injury-prone Robert Williams and 37-year-old Al Horford.

Advertisement

Honorable mention: Derrick Rose

We've seen some chatter about the possibility of Rose in Boston, but let's face reality: This one doesn't make much sense. Rose is well past his prime and hasn't played more than 35 games in a season since 2020-21. He averaged just 5.6 points over 12.5 minutes per game for the New York Knicks last season while shooting 38.4 percent from the floor.

The idea of adding a former NBA MVP sounds good on paper, but the Celtics would be better off giving Pritchard more minutes off the bench or adding a younger, defensive-minded guard like Davis.