Five free agent targets for Warriors, 2.0

It was two weeks ago that we posted a list of five potential targets for the Warriors once free agency begins Saturday night at 9 o'clock Pacific. Though some of those individuals remain in play, there have been a few changes.

For one, the Warriors have evaluated the market and believe the market may allow them to retain Kevon Looney or Patrick McCaw, if not both.

For two, there is no firm commitment to use their taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.29 million, the cost of which would be nearly quadrupled to around $20 million total due to the repeater tax.

"Joe's always shown a high level of aggressiveness," general manager Bob Myers said, referring to CEO Joe Lacob. "If it makes sense for us and helps us win he's always said yes. But that will be the markers that have to be met: Is this guy going to play for us?"

The original list of five: Houston's Trevor Ariza, Denver's Will Barton, New York's Michael Beasley, Philadelphia's Marco Belinelli and Brooklyn's Joe Harris.

Here are brief comments on the original five, followed by an updated list of five:

Ariza: He may not settle for the minimum. If he's ready for a change of scenery -- there's no clear indication of that -- he might accept the midlevel.

Barton: Would be ideal, but probably too good, and too young, to accept the minimum. The midlevel may not be enough.

Beasley: He really likes New York, where he has settled in. He also would love to play with longtime buddy Kevin Durant. Suns and Hawks also said to be interested.

Belinelli: Sharpshooter says he wants to remain with the 76ers. And they have a need for shooters.

Harris: He says he likes Brooklyn, where he blossomed. And they would like to keep him.

The updated list:

Barton: (6-6, 190): This Swiss Army knife of a wing would be ideal. He can score, defend well enough and create for others. He also is said to be looking for a big payday. The coaching staff would like to keep him in Denver, but Nuggets ownership is notoriously cheap. He's only 27, so there will be competition for his services.

Beasley: (6-9, 235): He may be the purest scorer on the market, capable of lighting up the scoreboard from all three levels. Twice last season, his points total exceeded his minutes played, including 32 points in 25 minutes in a win over the Celtics. Beasley, 29, played for the minimum last season and now he can command a much bigger payday. How badly does he wish to play alongside good friend Kevin Durant?

Dante Cunningham (6-8, 230): He is on this list because he can defend, rebound and shoot a decent 3-ball (34.5 percent last season), making him a solid physical counter to Houston's P.J. Tucker, who created problems in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors are seeking competent players available at friendly prices. He fits that description.

Harris (6-6, 220): The Warriors last season were dead last in 3-point makes off the bench, making 2.0 per game. Moreover, they were 28th in 3-point percentage (33.3). Harris is a fabulous shooter -- 41.9 percent beyond the arc, including 47.8 percent after the All-Star break. He's young. If he were to accept the minimum, the Warriors would jump at the chance. He almost certainly wants more, though.

Kyle O'Quinn (6-10, 240): The Warriors definitely are interested in adding a veteran big man to share time with youngsters Jordan Bell and Damian Jones. O'Quinn, who opted out of a $4.2 million deal with the Knicks, fits the bill. He's solid at both ends, and its said to be a good locker room guy. It likely would take the midlevel to get him, but he may be worth it.

New to the list: Cunningham and O'Quinn.

Dropped out: Ariza and Belinelli.

On the margins, from the possible to the preposterous: Vince Carter, Jamal Crawford, Seth Curry, Wayne Ellington, Rudy Gay, Amir Johnson, Glenn Robinson III.