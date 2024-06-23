Five Fort Scott Community College Softball Players Set to Compete at the Next Level

FORT SCOTT, KS — The Fort Scott Community College Softball program have quite a few girls who are committed to playing at the next level.

(RHP) Madalyn Cole — Committed to Baker University

Galena native Madalyn Cole will be heading to Baker University who is a part of the NAIA.

Cole is a Right-Handed Pitcher and had a solid season for Fort Scott posting a 16-8 overall record.

She pitched four complete games and in 135.1 innings pitcher, she had 81 strikeouts and a 4.50 ERA.

(C) Avery Ragsdale — Committed to Delta State University

Fort Scott Catcher Avery Ragsdale is heading to to Division II program Delta State University.

This past season for the Greyhounds, Ragsdale hit with a .356 batting average, blasted 7 home-runs and drove in 43 RBI’s.

Behind the dish, Ragsdale posted a .993 fielding percentage with 259 putouts.

(OF) Halle Hance — Committed to Rogers State University

Fort Scott Outfielder Halle Hance will also be heading to a Division II program as she is committed to join powerhouse Rogers State University.

Hance had a .288 batting average and hit 7 home-runs while driving in 32 RBI’s.

(IF) Julia Paisley — Avila University

Infielder Julia Paisley is committed to joining Avila University.

This past season, Paisley had a .337 batting average with 6 home-runs and 42 RBI’s. She played in 59 games for Fort Scott.

Defensively, Paisley had 83 putouts with 100 assists.

(RHP) Emma Lang — Kansas Christian College

Fort Scott Right-Handed Pitcher Emma Lang will be heading to Kansas Christian College.

This year, Lang pitched 12.1 innings and had 4 strikeouts.

