Five former Ohio State players who may be selected in the USFL Draft

The United States Football League is back and I have never been more excited. If you are not familiar with the greatness that was the USFL, please take a second to dive into the history. The USFL has had some exciting talent in its former glory including Steve Young, Herschel Walker, and Reggie White. They all shined before heading to the NFL, but like most leagues, they could not compete with the financial juggernaut that is the NFL.

If you are curious which former Ohio State players shined in the original version of the league, have no fear that information is here. Now, it is highly unlikely that this league will be as successful as the original based purely on the money available, but hey I have no problem watching any kind of football year-round. The following are five former Buckeyes that could hear their name called during the USFL draft.

Cardale Jones

Feb 15, 2020; Washington, DC, USA; DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones (12) throws a touchdown pass against the NY Guardians in the fourth quarter at Audi Field. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cardale Jones is no newbie to spring football. He played for the DC Defenders of the XFL before COVID-19 forced the league to end their season early. Jones was with Ohio State from 2012 to 2015 and was the starter for the 2015 national championship team through the run in the postseason.

USFL Draft on Tuesday and Wednesday. I’m excited. I’ll either be a fan of whatever team Cardale Jones goes to(if he’s in the draft) or the Philadelphia stars. — Luke Knight (@luke_knight12) February 21, 2022

Matt Burrell

BREAKING – BREAKING – The Arizona Rattlers have signed 2 more players for their 2022 roster, as wide receiver Victor Wharton III and offensive lineman Matt Burrell are joining the team for the upcoming season. Read full story: https://t.co/4YIKWrb9tL pic.twitter.com/chMkYOwVcB — Arizona Rattlers (@ArizonaRattlers) November 23, 2021

Many Ohio State fans will not remember Matt Burrell, but he was a former high school All-American and four-star recruit that eventually transferred to Sam Houston State and spent time in the Indoor Football League for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. He most recently signed with the Arizona Rattlers this off-season, but the USFL opportunity may be too big to ignore.

Devin Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith (15) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Akron zips in their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium, September 3, 2011. (Dispatch photo by Neal C. Lauron)

Devin Smith is one of the greatest wide receivers in Ohio State history, but injuries have derailed his once-promising NFL career. Smith did play in the NFL last season bouncing from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Carolina Panthers, but he has not been signed since being released in November.

Demetrius Knox

Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linesmen Demetrius Knox (78) blocks during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26. Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Demetrius Knox had a nice career at Ohio State playing in 41 games from 2014 to 2018, starting 20 games in a row before injuries took their toll. Knox didn’t get drafted, but did spend time with the Seattle Seahawks and last spent time in the NFL in 2020.

That didn’t take long! Johnnie Dixon (Texans), Demetrius Knox (Seahawks), and Malcolm Pridgeon (Texans) have all been signed as UDFAs! pic.twitter.com/ISE1yNazIM — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) April 27, 2019

Chase Farris

Feb 17, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Atlanta Legends offensive tackle Chase Farris (75) lines up at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego Fleet at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Farris is no stranger to spring football either, having time in the XFL with the DC Defenders as well as the AAF with the Atlanta Legends. Farris was a one-year starter at right tackle in 2015 before going undrafted in 2016 and having a few cups of coffee in the NFL.

Just got a text from Chase Farris' agent saying he's been picked up by the Detroit Lions — Ryan Ginn (@rmginn) April 30, 2016

