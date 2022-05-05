Five former Ohio State players in the top fifty of NFL merchandise sales

Ohio State football is one of the kings of college football and sends a slew of players to the NFL on a yearly basis. The Buckeyes lead the country in total draft picks since 2000, and are the all-time leaders in total number of first-round draft picks.

With all of that talent going on to play at the next level, there are plenty of players in the NFL that are considered fan favorites. Want proof? OSU has five former Buckeye players that are in the top fifty of officially licensed merchandise sales according to the NFLPA. The timeframe in question is March 1, 2021, through February 28, 2022.

So which five are in the top fifty? You might be able to guess, but if not, here’s what the NFLPA says about it all.

Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Merchandise Sales Ranking

No. 4

Justin Fields, QB - Chicago Bears

Justin Fields named permanent starting quarterback for Chicago Bears

Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leaves the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Total Merchandise Sales Ranking

No. 8

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - Dallas Cowboys

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stiff arms Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Total Merchandise Sales Ranking

No. 16

Nick Bosa, DE - San Francisco 49ers

PHOTOS: Every former Ohio State player still alive in the NFL playoffs

Jan 2, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Total Merchandise Sales Ranking

No. 23

Chase Young, DE - Washington Commanders

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) looks up at a video board during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Total Merchandise Sales Ranking

No. 42

[listicle id=90504]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1