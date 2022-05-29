Five former Clemson players are top-three players on their NFL team

Something that the Clemson football program has done a great job of in recent years is developing talent that can succeed at a high level in the NFL.

Year after year, we see multiple former Tigers depart for the pros. Some of these players not only find ways to produce but become one of the best players on their team, if not in the entire league.

According to PFF, there are currently multiple former Clemson players who can be considered one of the best, if not the best player on their team.

Here’s a list of the former Clemson players that PFF believes are among the three best players on their NFL team:

Atlanta Falcons CB, A.J. Terrell

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about a breakout year! A.J. Terrell took the league by storm last season, proving to be a genuine lockdown corner. He was PFF’s second highest-rated cornerback last season, where he averaged just under two catches allowed a game for 12-yards while allowing just 29 catches all season.

Atlanta Falcons DT, Grady Jarrett

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97)y Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

When you think about recent Clemson players in the NFL, Jarrett is arguably the most consistent performer of the group. Jarrett has held onto consistency since he entered the league back in 2015, being a cornerstone of this Falcons defense since he heard his name called. Even in a relatively down year like last season, he is still a crucial piece of this team.

Cincinnati Bengals WR, Tee Higgins

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

To be honest, I was shocked to see Higgins on this list. There are a lot of good players on the Bengals roster; Higgins making this list shows how good of a young wide receiver he is. Paired with fellow young stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins was PFF’s 9th ranked amongst wide receivers last season. He ended the Bengals’ post-season run with two 100-yard performances in the ACC championship and the Super Bowl, catching two touchdowns in the biggest game of the year.

Story continues

Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Trevor Lawrence

Jan 2, 2022; Foxborough, MA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

His rookie year wasn’t great, but the situation he was thrown into was a mess. Urban Meyer could go down as the worst coach in NFL history and created one of the worst situations any rookie could go into under center. PFF lists him here because of the prospect he was and the flashes we saw during his rookie season, and I agree with them. Lawrence has the tools to light this league up.

Arizona Cardinals WR, DeAndre Hopkins

Oct 10, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Hopkins will open up the season suspended for PEDs, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still arguably the best player on this roster. Over the past decade, there have been few receivers with an as impressive career as Hopkins as he has proven year after year to be among the elites. It was visually apparent how bad this team missed Hopkins during the periods he was injured last season, proving his worth even further.

1

1