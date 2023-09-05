Five football standouts are nominated: Vote for the Cellcom Green Bay Press-Gazette high school athlete of the week

Sports roundup

Who was the area's top prep performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Cellcom Green Bay Press-Gazette high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday. You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

Cellcom logo

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kyle Bowman of Oconto football won last week's poll with 1,742 votes out of 4,250 total.

Do not send votes to this address. Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Vote for the Cellcom Green Bay Press-Gazette high school athlete of the week