Five Floyd County H.S. athletes sign NLI

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — It was a busy day over at Floyd County High School, as five student athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level. First, Larah Blevins signed with Concord to continue her track and cross country career. Track and cross country star Garrett Weaver will be taking his talents to Roanoke College. Jaxon Brewer put pen to paper and signed with The Citadel for track and field. Basketball star Kiley Hylton will be taking her talents to Roanoke College to play for the Maroons. While Mia Spangler will be hitting the track for the Wasps over at Emory and Henry.

