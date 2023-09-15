Here are five Florida football players to watch if the Gators are to pull off a top-10 upset

Florida football faces a critical SEC opener against No. 9 Tennessee in need of some key players to step up in order to pull off the upset.

The Florida Gators (1-1) are seeking their first winning conference season since 2020. A win against the Vols would go a long way in establishing confidence in league play.

Florida gained 594 yards against the Vols last season, including 453 passing yards from former quarterback Anthony Richardson, but came up short in a 38-33 loss in Neyland Stadium. Now, the game is back in The Swamp, where Florida has won nine straight against Tennessee and a sellout is expected.

"If you're an elite competitor, you live for opportunities like these," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "These games, this is why you come to the University of Florida, to play in these games."

Here are five players to watch for the Gators entering their matchup with the Vols:

Graham Mertz, QB

Mertz will face an SEC opponent for the first time in his career when the Gators host Tennessee at The Swamp. "Definitely excited," Mertz said. "First SEC game in the Swamp. I know the place will be rocking." Mertz has completed 45 of 61 passes for 526 yards with 2 TDs and 1 interception. His 73.8 percent completion rate ranks third in the SEC. "I don't go into a game saying I'm going to throw 80 percent," Mertz said. "That will all come when we handle business. For me it's all about the process, all about execution. If I'm doing my job, that will come."

Ricky Pearsall, WR

Pearsall has emerged as Mertz's go-to target, as he ranks fourth in the SEC in receiving yardage, with 14 catches for 215 yards and 1 TD. He expects to continue to develop more and more chemistry and confidence with Mertz delivering him the ball as the season unfolds. "It's through the roof, always," Pearsall said. "I have full trust in him. He has full trust in me."

Kingsley Eguakun, C

The return of Eguakun could help solidify an offensive line that surrendered five sacks without him in week one against Utah. Eguakun, a Rimington Trophy candidate and two-year starter, missed the first two weeks of the season with a lower leg injury but is expected back Saturday against the Vols. “He’s kind of the field general when it comes to the offensive line," Florida running back Trevor Etienne said. "He’s communicating every play. Just having him back, you know we have somebody on the field that I can say going to make things more comfortable for them."

Scooby Williams, LB

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Williams has started UF's first two games at linebacker and recorded his first career sack last week against McNeese. Williams has 5 tackles, 1 sack and 1 quarterback hurry on the season. " I took a major step this offseason mainly because the time I put in with my coaches, my strength staff, and just me, myself in general." Williams said. "In the film room learning tendencies on offense and being with my coaches helps a lot on the field and off the field.

Jason Marshall Jr., CB

Marshall will be counted on to stay with Tennessee lead receiver Bru McCoy, who had 667 yards and 4 TDs last season. UF will count on Marshall and the rest of its secondary to slow Tennessee's up-tempo, passing attack.

