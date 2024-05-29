Five first-team players to leave Newcastle

[Getty Images]

Newcastle United have confirmed five first-team players will leave the club at the end of their contracts this summer.

Long-serving duo Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie are among those leaving, alongside goalkeeper Loris Karius, defender Kell Watts and midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

Defender Dummett is the Magpies' current longest-serving player. He joined the academy at the age of nine and will depart after 23 years at the club.

The 32-year-old made his senior debut in debut in January 2013 and has amassed 215 competitive appearances, scoring on four occasions and being a consistent performer at the back.

Ritchie arrived at the club from Bournemouth in July 2016, going on to make 215 appearances and score 25 goals.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe thanked the players for their contributions and said: "It's easy to judge players by appearances and goals, but the contribution made to the club by Paul and Matt in particular really has been immeasurable over many years.

"They have had a huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club.

"Their dedication, professionalism and leadership in the dressing room during my time here has been first class, and they will bring undoubted quality and experience to their next clubs."