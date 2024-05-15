Our five finalists for the 2024 Central Texas girls soccer player of the year award

Johnson's Jadyn Jaeger kicks the ball during a Feb. 9 match against Lake Travis in District 26-6A play. The Rice-bound defender was a three-time all-district selection.

The American-Statesman's All-Central Texas girls soccer team will be revealed on Sunday, when we'll also announce our 2024 girls player of the year along with newcomer and coach of the year. This year's player of the year candidates are made up of four high-scoring midfielders and one forward.

Who do you think the girls player of the year should be? Here are our five finalists:

Westlake midfielder AJ Carlson was District 26-6A's midfielder of the year and led the Chaps to the Class 6A state championship match. She scored the only goal in Westlake's 1-0 state semifinal victory over Rockwall.

AJ Carlson, Westlake midfielder

Carlson, a junior, was District 26-6A's midfielder of the year after scoring 12 goals with 13 assists and leading the Chaparrals to the Class 6A state championship match. She scored the only goal in Westlake's 1-0 state semifinal win over Rockwall and sparked Westlake's seven-game winning streak from the end of district play to the state finals.

Lake Travis midfielder Amelia Clark, left, battles for control of the ball against two Johnson players during their district match in February at Johnson High School. Clark scored 22 goals this season and was District 26-6A's MVP.

Amelia Clark, Lake Travis midfielder

Clark, a sophomore, was District 26-6A's MVP and Golden Boot Winner and had 22 goals and 11 assists, including 16 goals and nine assists in district play. She also was a force in the postseason, notching one goal and two assists in three playoff matches for the Cavs.

Round Rock midfielder AJ Mayock celebrates after scoring a goal against Westwood in their Feb. 13 match. The four-time all-district selection led the Dragons to three straight undefeated district championships.

AJ Mayock, Round Rock midfielder

Mayock, a senior, is a four-time all-district selection and was District 25-6A's MVP after scoring 22 goals with seven assists. She led the Dragons to three straight undefeated district championships.

Anderson forward Gracie Ruthven was District 26-6A's offensive MVP after scoring 22 goals this season, including three postseason goals in leading the Trojans to the regional quarterfinals.

Gracie Ruthven, Anderson forward

Ruthven, a junior, was Anderson's key ball handler and earned District 26-6A's offensive MVP award with 22 goals and seven assists. She had three goals in the playoffs and led the Trojans to the district championship and regional quarterfinals.

Westwood midfielder Mia Wiele, right, clears the ball away from Westwood's end of the field during a Feb. 13 road game against Round Rock. She led the Warriors in goals and assists for the second straight season, notching either a goal or an assist in every district match this year.

Mia Wiele, Westwood midfielder

Wiele, a sophomore, was the District 25-6A midfielder of the year after leading Westwood in goals and assists for the second straight year. She had 14 goals and 15 assists and the Warriors lost just once in district play; the U.S. youth national team player had either a goal or assist in every district match.

Vote for your choice before Friday's 4 p.m. deadline.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Five nominees for Central Texas girls soccer player of the year