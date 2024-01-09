Our five finalists for 2023 Austin-area offensive player of the year is a deep field
It's time to shine some light on some of the most spectacular performers of the high school football season from the Austin area. This week, the American-Statesman will publish the top five candidates for these superlative honors on our All-Central Texas football team: offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, coach of the year and newcomer of the year.
The All-Centex team will be published on Sunday.
Our five offensive player of the year finalists:
Ben Carter, senior fullback, Liberty Hill
The tough-minded Panther was the leading rusher in the Austin area, finishing with 2,585 yards and 31 touchdowns. That included one scoring run of 99 yards against Bastrop. Carter had 13 100-yard rushing games to help the Panthers go 10-5 and reach the Class 5A DII state semifinals.
Cameron Dickey, senior quarterback, Crockett
The do-it-all Cougar was all over the field, finishing with 1,595 passing yards, 860 yards on the ground and 50 total touchdowns. The Texas Tech signee scored both of his team's touchdowns in a 14-13 victory over Waco University, Crockett's first playoff win since 1996.
Alex Green, senior wide receiver, Hutto
District 12-6A's co-offensive player of the year (along with Hippos quarterback Will Hammond) led the state in receiving during the regular season, averaging 180 yards a game. The Tulsa signee finished the year with 2,056 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Demani Stewart, senior running back, Westwood
The durable Warrior smashed a 42-year-old school rushing record with 1,802 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 10 games. He was the leading Class 6A rusher in the state for the regular season. He led Westwood to a 7-3 record and recently signed to play at Army.
Cody Stoever, junior quarterback, Wimberley
The MVP of District 13-4A had a season for the ages. He finished with 2,992 yards passing, 1,585 yards rushing and produced 73 total touchdowns for a team that went 14-1 and reached the state semifinals. His total of 4,577 yards represented 66.7% of the team's offense.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Our five finalists for Austin-area offensive player of the year award