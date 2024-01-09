Our five finalists for 2023 Austin-area offensive player of the year is a deep field

It's time to shine some light on some of the most spectacular performers of the high school football season from the Austin area. This week, the American-Statesman will publish the top five candidates for these superlative honors on our All-Central Texas football team: offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, coach of the year and newcomer of the year.

The All-Centex team will be published on Sunday.

Our five offensive player of the year finalists:

Liberty Hill running back Ben Carter finished as the leading rusher in the Austin area and helped the Panthers go 10-5. He had 13 games in which he rushed for more than 100 yards for the Class 5A state semifinalists.

Ben Carter, senior fullback, Liberty Hill

The tough-minded Panther was the leading rusher in the Austin area, finishing with 2,585 yards and 31 touchdowns. That included one scoring run of 99 yards against Bastrop. Carter had 13 100-yard rushing games to help the Panthers go 10-5 and reach the Class 5A DII state semifinals.

Crockett quarterback Cameron Dickey helped the Cougars to just their second state playoff victory in the history of the school. He will continue his football career at Texas Tech.

Cameron Dickey, senior quarterback, Crockett

The do-it-all Cougar was all over the field, finishing with 1,595 passing yards, 860 yards on the ground and 50 total touchdowns. The Texas Tech signee scored both of his team's touchdowns in a 14-13 victory over Waco University, Crockett's first playoff win since 1996.

Hutto wide receiver Alex Green led the state in receiving yards during the regular season. He also scored 19 touchdowns. He will play collegiate football at Tulsa.

Alex Green, senior wide receiver, Hutto

District 12-6A's co-offensive player of the year (along with Hippos quarterback Will Hammond) led the state in receiving during the regular season, averaging 180 yards a game. The Tulsa signee finished the year with 2,056 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Running back Demani Stewart smashed a Westwood rushing record by averaging 180 yards a game. He was a big reason the Warriors finished with a 7-3 record.

Demani Stewart, senior running back, Westwood

The durable Warrior smashed a 42-year-old school rushing record with 1,802 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 10 games. He was the leading Class 6A rusher in the state for the regular season. He led Westwood to a 7-3 record and recently signed to play at Army.

Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever earned District 13-4A MVP honors after guiding the Texans to a 14-1 record. He finished with 73 touchdowns.

Cody Stoever, junior quarterback, Wimberley

The MVP of District 13-4A had a season for the ages. He finished with 2,992 yards passing, 1,585 yards rushing and produced 73 total touchdowns for a team that went 14-1 and reached the state semifinals. His total of 4,577 yards represented 66.7% of the team's offense.

