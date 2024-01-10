Our five finalists for 2023 Austin-area defensive player of the year are linebacker-heavy

This week we are shining light on some of the most spectacular performers of the high school football season from the Austin area. The American-Statesman will publish the top five candidates for these superlative honors on our All-Central Texas football team: offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, coach of the year and newcomer of the year.

The All-Centex team will be published on Sunday.

Our five defensive player of the year finalists:

Vandegrift senior linebacker Diego De La Vara Vazquez had 94 tackles and helped the Vipers finish the regular season at 10-0. He also picked off two passes.

Diego De la Vara Vazeuqz, senior linebacker, Vandegrift

The high-motor Viper was the best defensive player on a team that allowed just 7.3 points per game. De la Vara contributed 94 tackles, 79 of them solo. He also had 14 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and recorded a pair of interceptions.

Weiss defensive tackle Chad Otutu, second from left, recorded 72 tackles as a senior. He is pictured here with safety Cai Morgan, tackle Wes Trevillion and Brian Bacon.

Chad Otutu, senior defensive tackle, Weiss

The top player on the Wolves' defense has signed with the UTSA. A force on the defensive front, Otutu recorded 72 tackles, 28 for loss of yardage. Voted to the All-District 12-6A football team all four years, he also had 6½ sacks and blocked a field goal.

Dripping Springs linebacker Luca Picucci, making a tackle against Johnson High, had 99 tackles in his senior year to help the Tigers earn an 11-3 record.

Luca Picucci, senior linebacker, Dripping Springs

The District 26-6A co-defensive player of the year was a leader for a team that went 11-3. His stats jump off the page: 99 tackles, eight for loss of yards, six sacks, one interception and a defensive touchdown. He also forced a fumble and had four quarterback pressures.

Westlake linebacker Elliott Schaper, making a tackle against Dripping Springs, was named Defensive MVP of District 26-6A after recording 91 tackles for the 14-1 Chaparrals.

Elliott Schaper, junior linebacker, Westlake

The leader of a defense that allowed just 7.7 points a game during the regular season helped the Chaparrals go 14-1, 8-0 in District 26-6A. The district's defensive player of the year recorded 91 tackles, 12 behind the line, nine sacks, nine quarterback hurries and two interceptions.

Reid Vines, senior linebacker, Cedar Park

Vines earned a spot on the All-District 11-5A Division I team after contributing 118 tackles, 10 behind the line of scrimmage. He also had five sacks, nine quarterback hurries and two interceptions for a team that finished 9-4.

