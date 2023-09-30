Five final thoughts before Iowa-Michigan State

The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) welcome in the Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) tonight to Kinnick Stadium in a key Week 5 tilt.

Michigan State has lost each of its past two games, dropping back-to-back home games against No. 8 Washington, 41-7, and Maryland, 31-9.

What type of response do the Spartans have now that the Mel Tucker saga has ended with the former head coach being fired for cause?

How about for the Hawkeyes? Last week was a low point at No. 7 Penn State in a 31-0 blowout loss. Can Iowa muster up some offense and find the Hawkeye defense under the lights that fans know and love?

Let’s take a look at five final thoughts before kickoff.

If not now, when?

It was all smiles when quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa from Michigan. Seemingly, he was the piece that would upgrade this Hawkeye offense.

And it wasn’t as though McNamara needed to be extraordinarily good. Just better than what the Hawkeyes have had would put Iowa in a position to win a lot of football games.

So far, it hasn’t panned out. If McNamara is going to be as advertised, it needs to start tonight versus a Michigan State defense that ranks 92nd nationally in passing yards allowed.

Are the wide receivers going to be involved at all?

There’s been plenty of discussion this week about the Hawkeye receivers. Through four games, Iowa wide receivers have just 14 catches for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Again, like with McNamara, if not this week, then is it ever really going to happen for Iowa’s wide receivers? Not saying it’s entirely McNamara or the wide receivers’ fault either.

But, it’s time for Brian Ferentz and the Hawkeyes to get this group involved.

Speaking of wide receivers

Speaking of wide receivers, Kaleb Brown was supposed to be a high-profile pickup from Ohio State. So far, Brown has tallied just 41 snaps through four games.

He has just two targets and zero receptions. The highlight has been a nine-yard carry against Western Michigan. Somehow, some way, it’s time to get one of Iowa’s best athletes involved in the offense.

Can Iowa get to the quarterback?

Maybe this is the week where Iowa can rack up some quarterback sacks. Iowa has just three sacks on the season, ranking 128th nationally.

The trio of Joe Evans, Logan Lee and Deontae Craig have combined for 15 quarterback hurries so far this season per Pro Football Focus. But, it’s time for the group to start getting home.

If Iowa can hold up against the run, then they should have some chances to pin their ears back and go get after Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim.

What is the psyche of this Hawkeye defense?

Iowa was able to keep the pieces in place a season ago and continue to play great defense week after week even with an offense that was historically bad.

This Hawkeye offense hasn’t improved, and, in fact, has regressed in some areas. Does this Iowa defense have a similar makeup to a season ago to weather that kind of storm?

The Iowa defense was incredibly taxed last week. The Hawkeyes’ offensive ineptitude led to Iowa being out-snapped by 64 plays. Penn State ran 97 offensive plays, while Iowa ran just 33.

In the second half, Iowa’s defense wilted. It’s to be expected to some degree. They were simply out-worked. But, it’s also a little worrisome, too. Was any of that a sign of a Hawkeye defense losing its will to fight for an offense that hasn’t been holding up its end of the bargain for far too long?

Iowa surrendered 235 yards of total offense in the second half and three touchdowns. The Hawkeyes gave up a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the third quarter and then another 12-play, 71-yard touchdown drive.

It’s worth keeping our eye on.

